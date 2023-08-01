Japanese Rock Legend and Philanthropist YOSHIKI Named JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Advisor

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles – part of a worldwide project conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan – proudly announces that world renowned Japanese rock legend YOSHIKI has joined the team as advisor to its cultural destination. YOSHIKI has been involved with the project since performing at the grand opening of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles in 2018. He begins his advisory role as the Los Angeles location celebrates its milestone fifth anniversary, ensuring a continued connection for many years to come between YOSHIKI and JAPAN HOUSE.



Touted as one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history and known for being a musical innovator, YOSHIKI is a composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock groups X Japan and The Last Rockstars.

“YOSHIKI’s undeniable talent has served as a bridge between Japan and the world,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We’re honored to welcome a global rock legend as advisor and we’re grateful for his commitment and support for the project.”

His worldwide projects include a song dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Emperor of Japan’s reign, the official theme song for the World Expo, Hollywood film soundtracks, and the official theme song for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. Led by YOSHIKI, X Japan has sold over 30 million albums and singles and sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times. He was the first Asian musician to perform at the world’s greatest music halls including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, and solo performances at Carnegie Hall. He is also an active philanthropist and a recipient of the prestigious Japanese Medal of Honor.

YOSHIKI said, “I’m honored to serve in this advisory role to JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. I’m completely aligned with their mission of creating a deeper understanding of Japan, as I always aim to share my culture with fans around the world.”

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

