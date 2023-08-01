Mountain America Credit Union Launches 2023-2024 Educator Grants Program

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to offer educator grant opportunities to teachers and school leaders for the 2023-2024 school year. Each year, Mountain America awards 10 grants of up to $2,000 each for K-12 classroom learning projects. To be eligible, the receiving schools be located within the credit union’s six-state footprint of Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Montana, Nevada, and New Mexico. Applicants do not have to be members to apply.



“We are excited to announce the Mountain America Credit Union Educator Grant program and extend a warm invitation to all educators to apply for these grants that could help them fund their creative ideas in this upcoming academic year,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communications at Mountain America Credit Union. “This endeavor exemplifies our commitment to empowering the dedicated educators who shape the future of our communities.”

Since 2016, Mountain America has awarded more than 60 grants to teachers and school leaders to support classroom learning. Last year, Mountain America Educator Grants funded a variety of projects, from STEM bins with ready-to-use supplies to books, budgeting, and meal-planning.

Sabra Gubler from Stansbury Park Elementary School, Stansbury, Utah, needed funds for Math Stackers sets to help students struggling well below the math skills benchmark.

“The kids will be able to see numbers and increments… and how they all work together to help them make sense,” Gubler said. “These stackers will last for years, which is really exciting.”

Donovan Lindsay, a teacher from Blackfoot High School, in Blackfoot, Idaho, was awarded funds to start a new drone program. Drones offer a wide range of learning opportunities like photography and videography, hand-eye coordination, and lessons in momentum, lift, thrust, drag, and more. The school is looking to expand its technical programs throughout the high school and community.

“A drone class will provide the opportunity for students to learn about drone operations and procedures and their use in modern day industry,” Lindsay said. “Drones will help the students learn, but also provide opportunities to support local businesses as well as the school with drone pictures and video.”

Mountain America is accepting applications through September 15, 2023. The 2023-2024 grant recipients will be notified by October 15, 2023. For additional details and to apply, visit macu.com/grants.

