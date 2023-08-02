Germany Probiotics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR 3.4% from 2022 to 2027

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Germany Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, Germany Probiotics Market to Grow at a CAGR 3.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Expansion in the German food processing industry to boost market

As per Food Export, in 2021, Germany's food processing industry, with a turnover of around USD 203 billion in 2021, accounts for 5.8% of the country's GDP. Meat and dairy are the largest contributors, accounting for 24% and 15.5%, respectively. This growth has fueled the growth of the probiotics market, particularly in the functional food and animal feed sectors. German consumers are increasingly seeking functional foods to address health issues like diabetes and obesity. Probiotic yogurts and yogurt drinks have gained popularity as key functional foods in Germany.

Furthermore, the European Union's ban on antibiotics in the poultry industry presents an opportunity for probiotics to make a significant impact on the German poultry market. For instance, in November 2020, Evonik (Germany) launched the first probiotic Ecobiol Fizz for chickens in the effervescent tablet form, which stabilize the intestinal microbiota of broilers and layers during stressful periods. The increasing demand for probiotic products in Germany is driven by the robust food processing industry and the country's culture of health-consciousness and wellness. Furthermore, German consumers seek products that promote gut health and overall well-being, reflecting their focus on preventive healthcare and maintaining a balanced lifestyle. The trend of personalized nutrition has also gained traction, with probiotics being a perfect fit for this trend.

List of Key Players in the Probiotics Market:

Danone (France)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

ADM (US)

Probi (Sweden)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Recent Development in Probiotics Industry

In May 2021, BioGaia launched Osfortis in the Chinese market via the cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) channel. Osfortis is a probiotic dietary supplement containing patented lactic acid. China is BioGaia’s first Asian market and would help the company tap the regions high demand potential to its benefit.



In February 2022, AB-Biotics entered into a strategic partnership with AceBiome to spread the presence of AB21 probiotics through various pharmacies and digital channels in South Korea. The company undertook this strategic initiative to expand its customer base and geographical reach and exploit the rising business opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.



In August 2021, Chr. Hansen introduced a new portfolio with the launch of three products in the probiotics category that supports pet's well-being and development. The portfolio launch will help the company expand into the probiotic pet market, which is expected to grow at a fast rate.



In October 2021, Doolies, which is a fruit and fiber-packed snack for young kids, was launched by General Mills Inc. (US). It contains the stable probiotic BC-30 that supports digestive and immune health. The product launch will help the company expand its probiotics portfolio that caters to the kid population.

