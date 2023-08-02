Green Packaging Market to Touch USD 496.31 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Consumer Demand for Ethical Brands | Published by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the SNS Insider report, “The G reen P ackaging M arket reached USD 306.73 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 496.31 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Green packaging, also known as eco-friendly or sustainable packaging, refers to the use of environmentally friendly materials and practices in the design, production, and distribution of packaging materials. The primary goal of green packaging is to reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional packaging methods, which often involve the use of non-biodegradable materials that contribute to pollution and waste.

Market Analysis

The green packaging market is experiencing robust growth due to a confluence of factors. Increasing environmental awareness, stringent government regulations, cost savings, consumer demand for ethical brands, advancements in material technology, and the e-commerce boom are all significant drivers behind this trend. As businesses and consumers continue to prioritize sustainability, the market is poised for continued expansion, revolutionizing the way products are packaged and delivered while preserving the planet for future generations.

Green Packaging Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 306.73 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 496.31 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.2% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Raw Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Others)



• By Packaging Type (Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging)



• By Application (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) % free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

The green packaging market has displayed commendable resilience in the face of recessionary pressures. Driven by growing consumer awareness, governmental support, and the intrinsic value of sustainability, the industry has managed to maintain its position as a crucial player in the packaging sector. While challenges persist, the industry's innovative spirit, cost-effectiveness, and commitment to environmental preservation continue to shape a greener and more sustainable future for businesses and consumers alike.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has had significant ramifications on various industries worldwide, including the green packaging market. The disruptions in supply chains, escalating material costs, decreased investments, shifting trade dynamics, and changes in consumer behavior have collectively impacted the growth and adoption of green packaging solutions. While the future remains uncertain, businesses in the green packaging sector must adapt and find resilient strategies to navigate these challenging times and continue promoting sustainability in packaging practices.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the green packaging market, presenting both challenges and opportunities. While the increased demand for single-use packaging temporarily posed hurdles for sustainability goals, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of eco-friendly solutions driven by consumer awareness and government initiatives.

Key Regional Development

The global green packaging market's regional dynamics exhibit varied stages of growth and development, with some regions leading the charge and others gradually catching up. The increasing awareness of environmental issues, supportive government policies, and changing consumer preferences are the driving forces behind the industry's expansion. To realize the full potential of the market, collaboration between governments, businesses, and consumers is essential.

Key Takeaway from Green Packaging Market Study

The green packaging revolution is reshaping the packaging industry, with paper and healthcare segments taking center stage. The increasing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, coupled with stricter environmental regulations, is propelling the adoption of green packaging across the globe.

As the packaging landscape transforms, businesses in the paper and healthcare sectors have a unique opportunity to establish themselves as leaders in the market by aligning their practices with environmental stewardship.

Recent Developments Related to Green Packaging Market

In a strategic move to expand its presence in the European packaging market, DS Smith, a leading global packaging company, has announced its acquisition of a prominent Serbian packaging company.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Republic Services and Ravago have joined forces to spearhead the advancement of sustainable packaging solutions. With an ever-increasing global focus on environmental conservation and responsible waste management, this partnership comes at a crucial moment.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War

4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.3.1 Introduction

4.3.2 Impact on major economies

4.3.2.1 US

4.3.2.2 Canada

4.3.2.3 Germany

4.3.2.4 France

4.3.2.5 United Kingdom

4.3.2.6 China

4.3.2.7 Japan

4.3.2.8 South Korea

4.3.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Green Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material

8.1 Plastic

8.2 Paper

8.3 Metal

8.4 Others

9. Green Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Type

9.1 Recycled Content Packaging

9.2 Reusable Packaging

9.3 Degradable Packaging

10. Green Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Healthcare

10.2 Food & Beverages

10.3 Personal Care

10.4 Others

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 The Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Company Profile

12.1 Tetra Laval

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financials

12.1.3 Products/Services/Offerings

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 The SNS View

12.2 Be Green Packaging

12.3 DuPont

12.4 Amcor plc

12.5 Sealed Air

12.6 Mondi

12.7 DS Smith Plc

12.8 Ball Corporation

12.9 Evergreen Packaging LLC

12.10 Nampak Ltd

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

