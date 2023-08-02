WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

2 August 2023

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

Publication of Prospectus

The following base prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:

Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised ETP Securities by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Prospectus”).

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/boost/wisdomtree-multi-asset-prospectus-2023.pdf

For further information, please contact:

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc

europesupport@wisdomtree.com.