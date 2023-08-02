Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Most U.S. Value Strategies Outperformed Their Benchmarks



Positive Large Cap Value Flows Despite Worst May for Industry in 15 Years

21st Anniversary of New York Stock Exchange Listing

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported second quarter 2023 earnings. Significant items for the quarter include:

Numerous strategies beat their primary benchmarks, including LargeCap Value, SmallCap Value, MidCap Value, Enhanced Balanced, High Income, Global Real Estate, Select Income and Tactical Growth.

Quarterly peer rankings benefited from strong investment performance as High Alpha achieved its second consecutive top eVestment ranking and Platinum, Enhanced Balanced, Global Real Estate and Select Income posted top quartile rankings.

Revenues totaled $21.9 million compared with the first quarter's $22.7 million and $15.6 million a year ago. Net income of $2.9 million compared with the first quarter's $0.7 million and a net loss of $0.4 million in 2022's second quarter.

The second quarter was impacted by a $4.1 million gain from the change in fair value of contingent consideration.

Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $5.7 million compared with the first quarter's $3.6 million and $1.6 million in last year's second quarter.

Westwood held $38.1 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023, up $5.8 million from the first quarter. Stockholders' equity totaled $114.1 million and we have no debt.

We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on October 2, 2023 to stockholders of record on September 1, 2023.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented, "Today’s investing environment presents plenty of challenges.

But Westwood has a 40 year history with more than half of them as a public company, so we are comfortable confronting and overcoming challenges. We’ve successfully integrated Salient’s talented people and products and now offer even more competitive products to the marketplace. Our Select Income and Global Real Estate strategies scored top 10 percentile rankings in Morningstar while our MLP & Energy Infrastructure mutual fund also stepped up to claim four stars from Morningstar. On the more traditional front, 60% of our US Value products outperformed their benchmarks for the quarter and, despite suffering through the worst month in the industry for large cap value outflows, our institutional Large Cap and SmidCap strategies experienced positive inflows for the quarter.

Distribution remains challenging amid investor uncertainty but our fully integrated sales team is working hard, supported by new technology tools, and set an all-time activity record. We feel sure that the combination of dedicated salespeople armed with an expanded array of competitive products will pay dividends over the coming months."

Revenues were lower than the first quarter on lower performance-based fees. Revenues were higher than last year's second quarter reflecting higher average AUM following the acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business during the fourth quarter of last year.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $16.2 billion at quarter end, consisting of assets under management ("AUM") of $15.0 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $1.2 billion.

Second quarter net income of $2.9 million compared to the first quarter's $0.7 million due to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, offset by lower revenues and higher income taxes. Diluted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") of $0.36 compared with $0.09 for the first quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $5.7 million, or $0.70 per share, compared with $3.6 million, or $0.45 per share, in the first quarter.

Second quarter net income of $2.9 million compared to last year's second quarter net loss of $0.4 million due to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and higher revenues, partially offset by higher expenses, primarily employee compensation and benefits expenses, following the acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business in 2022. Diluted EPS was $0.36 compared with a loss of $0.05 per share for 2022's second quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $5.7 million, or $0.70 per share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.20 per share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in the following distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Multi-Asset, Energy and Real Assets, Tactical Absolute Return, Income Alternatives and Systematic Equity. Strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 16,799 $ 17,033 $ 10,980 Performance-based — 555 — Trust fees 5,024 5,031 5,365 Other, net 122 108 (742 ) Total revenues 21,945 22,727 15,603 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 13,688 14,202 9,133 Sales and marketing 764 740 509 Westwood mutual funds 746 732 445 Information technology 2,566 2,383 1,847 Professional services 1,355 1,529 832 General and administrative 3,235 3,046 2,348 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,078 ) (1,060 ) — Acquisition expenses — 209 887 Total expenses 18,276 21,781 16,001 Net operating income (loss) 3,669 946 (398 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments 24 — (299 ) Net investment income 211 172 5 Other income 239 372 234 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,143 1,490 (458 ) Income tax provision 1,244 776 (80 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,899 $ 714 $ (378 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,899 $ 714 $ (378 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 21 — Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 2,895 $ 693 $ (378 ) Earnings (loss) per Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,991,228 7,853,921 7,944,212 Diluted 8,131,333 7,968,504 7,944,212 Economic Earnings $ 5,686 $ 3,587 $ 1,608 Economic EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 0.20 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 REVENUES: Advisory fees: Asset-based $ 33,832 $ 22,770 Performance-based 555 — Trust fees 10,055 11,080 Other, net 230 (1,031 ) Total revenues 44,672 32,819 EXPENSES: Employee compensation and benefits 27,890 19,467 Sales and marketing 1,504 991 Westwood mutual funds 1,478 1,041 Information technology 4,949 3,676 Professional services 2,884 2,352 General and administrative 6,281 4,388 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,138 ) — Acquisition expenses 209 887 Total expenses 40,057 32,802 Net operating income 4,615 17 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments 24 (262 ) Net investment income 383 (11 ) Other income 611 392 Income before income taxes 5,633 136 Income tax provision 2,020 464 Net income (loss) $ 3,613 $ (328 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,613 $ (328 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 25 — Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. $ 3,588 $ (328 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.45 $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,922,954 7,904,911 Diluted 8,050,298 7,904,911 Economic Earnings $ 9,273 $ 3,502 Economic EPS $ 1.15 $ 0.44 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,229 $ 23,859 Accounts receivable 13,609 13,900 Investments, at fair value 22,894 15,342 Prepaid income taxes — 446 Other current assets 4,154 4,645 Total current assets 55,886 58,192 Investments 7,247 4,455 Equity method investments 4,180 6,574 Noncurrent investments at fair value 259 3,027 Goodwill 39,501 35,732 Deferred income taxes 1,535 1,762 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,972 4,976 Intangible assets, net 26,889 28,952 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $9,755 and $9,277 1,718 1,828 Other long-term assets 918 929 Total long-term assets 86,219 88,235 Total assets $ 142,105 $ 146,427 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,780 $ 5,678 Dividends payable 1,408 1,745 Compensation and benefits payable 5,344 8,689 Operating lease liabilities 1,276 1,502 Income taxes payable 1,044 — Total current liabilities 14,852 17,614 Accrued dividends 657 701 Contingent consideration 7,763 12,901 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 3,734 4,563 Total long-term liabilities 12,154 18,165 Total liabilities 27,006 35,779 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 11,896,226 and outstanding 9,182,770 shares at June 30, 2023; issued 11,527,544 and outstanding 8,881,831 shares at December 31, 2022 119 115 Additional paid-in capital 200,885 199,914 Treasury stock, at cost - 2,713,456 shares at June 30, 2023; 2,645,713 shares at December 31, 2022 (85,965 ) (85,128 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (959 ) (4,253 ) Total Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 114,080 110,648 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 1,019 — Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 142,105 $ 146,427





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 3,613 $ (328 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 346 352 Amortization of intangible assets 2,063 811 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments (499 ) 1,312 Stock-based compensation expense 3,372 2,901 Deferred income taxes 228 (502 ) Non-cash lease expense 630 490 Loss on asset disposition 69 — Gain on remeasurement of lease liabilities (119 ) — Fair value change of contingent consideration (5,138 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Net sales of trading securities (7,083 ) 12,370 Accounts receivable 919 1,862 Other current assets 1,141 192 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (796 ) (314 ) Compensation and benefits payable (3,345 ) (5,597 ) Income taxes payable 1,490 (823 ) Other liabilities (793 ) (585 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,902 ) 12,141 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (741 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (97 ) (82 ) Net cash used in investing activities (838 ) (82 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of treasury stock — (1,404 ) Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes (837 ) (626 ) Cash dividends (3,053 ) (3,264 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,890 ) (5,294 ) Effect of currency rate changes on cash — 4 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (8,630 ) 6,769 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 23,859 15,206 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,229 $ 21,975 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 300 $ 1,791 Accrued dividends $ 2,065 $ 2,214 Accrued purchases of treasury stock $ — $ 190





WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Economic Earnings

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings as Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. Although gains and losses from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are non-cash, we do not add or subtract those back when calculating Economic Earnings because gains and losses on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are considered regular following an acquisition. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.