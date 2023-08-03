12:40 London, 14:40 Helsinki, 3 August 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

COMPETITION AUTHORITIES APPROVE THE COMBINATION WITH LL RESOURCES

Following the merger control applications in relation to combination of Afarak and LL-Resources GmbH, Austrian Federal Competition Authority and German Federal Cartel Office have granted necessary clearances and approvals so that the Transaction can be executed. Furthermore, Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy (Bundesministerium für Arbeit und Wirtschaft) has given FDI clearance and approval for the Transaction pursuant to the Austrian Investment Control Act.

The combination of Afarak and LL-Resources GmbH is moving along as planned and the Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2023.

Roman Lurf, CEO, +436641135012, Roman.Lurf@afarak.com

