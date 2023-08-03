Federated Wireless and Carahsoft Partner to Provide 5G-Enabled and Private Wireless Solutions to Public Sector Agencies

ARLINGTON, Va. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, shared spectrum and private wireless leader, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Federated Wireless’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s 5G-enabled private wireless solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and The Quilt contracts.

“The powerful combination of Federated Wireless and Carahsoft is accelerating Government’s access to 5G tools and solutions,” said Paul Battaglia, VP of Public Sector at Federated Wireless. “This partnership means the Public Sector can access and leverage 5G solutions faster. Together, we’ll help agencies experience the benefits of private wireless, enabling efficiencies, competitiveness, security, and innovation.”

Simplified access to 5G-enabled private wireless networks contributes to ongoing IT modernization efforts across the Public Sector. As legacy systems are increasingly replaced with agile, microservice-focused models, the modernization journey is moving away from obtaining hardware to procuring connectivity robust enough to power data-intensive applications and proliferating connected devices.

From launching robotics and always-on applications to delivering 5G connectivity to the deployed warfighter, private wireless networking has the power to transform the business of Government.

“Now more than ever, agencies are seeking to upgrade their network architecture to meet the growing demand for increased capacity,” said Mark Demerse, Director of 5G Solutions at Carahsoft. “With the addition of Federated Wireless to our offerings, agencies can leverage private wireless networks through our reseller partners to bring 5G into their modernization roadmaps.”

Federated Wireless claims 45% of the CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) shared spectrum marketplace, has over 150,000 connected devices, and a rapidly growing installed base of 450 customers across multiple industries and geographic regions, including the continental U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico. The Federated Wireless ecosystem of partners is expanding and includes 70 original equipment manufacturers, three tier-one Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), including Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Federated Wireless has deployments with tier-one cable operators and tower companies, and more than 300 regional and rural Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs).

Federated Wireless’ private wireless solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Federated Wireless team at Carahsoft at (888) 964-7379 or FederatedWireless@carahsoft.com.

