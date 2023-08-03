HLA Typing Market to Surpass USD 2.50 Billion by 2030 on Account of Increasing Prevalence of Immune-Related Disorders and Technological Advancements in HLA Typing | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the HLA Typing Market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.50 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.”

HLA Typing Market Overview:

HLA typing plays a vital role in understanding the genetic identity of immunity and its implications in various medical fields. With advances in technology and the availability of high-resolution methods like NGS, HLA typing continues to contribute significantly to personalized medicine, transplantation success, disease risk assessment, and understanding human population genetics.

Market Analysis

The HLA typing market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of immune-related disorders, and the expanding applications in transplantation medicine and personalized cancer immunotherapies. As precision medicine continues to gain momentum, HLA typing will remain a critical component in disease diagnosis, treatment selection, and patient outcomes. The integration of state-of-the-art technologies, along with collaborative research initiatives, will pave the way for a promising future in the realm of HLA typing, transforming the landscape of healthcare worldwide.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

The Key players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Omixon Inc., GenDx, Illumina Inc., TBG Diagnostics Limited, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited, Pacific Biosciences, and other players

Impact of Recession on HLA Typing Market Growth

While a recession can pose significant challenges for the HLA typing market, it also presents opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and market adaptation. By navigating through these difficult times with strategic planning and flexibility, the HLA typing industry can continue to contribute significantly to the advancement of healthcare and patient well-being.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has significantly impacted the HLA typing market, presenting both challenges and opportunities. Disruptions in research, supply chains, and regional markets have required the industry to adapt and innovate. However, increased global investment, diversification of supply chains, and initiatives to improve accessibility are reshaping the HLA typing landscape for the better.

HLA Typing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.5 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 2.50 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.6 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 HLA Typing Market: Key Segmentation • By Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services)

• By Application (Diagnosis, Research)

• By Technique (Molecular Assay, Sequenced-based Molecular Assay, Non-Molecular Assay)

• By End-user (Commercial Service Providers, Hospitals and Transplant Centers, Research Labs & Academic Institutes) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The global HLA typing market continues to witness significant growth due to increasing demand for organ transplantation, rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and the emergence of personalized medicine. Regional dynamics play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape, with North America and Europe leading in terms of technology adoption and research initiatives. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is becoming a lucrative market, driven by a rising geriatric population and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Takeaway from HLA Typing Market Study

As the market continues to expand, the Instruments segment and Retail & Commercial Service Providers are expected to play key roles in shaping its trajectory. Advancements in instrument technology, such as high-throughput systems and NGS platforms, will bolster accuracy and efficiency in HLA typing.

Simultaneously, Retail & Commercial Service Providers' focus on customer-centric solutions and customized testing panels will facilitate research and clinical advancements, driving the growth of the global market in the years to come.

Recent Developments Related to HLA Typing Market



Metropolis Healthcare Limited, a global leader in diagnostic services, has once again set a new standard in transplant medicine with the launch of their cutting-edge 'NextGen HLA' High-Resolution Typing Test. The 'NextGen HLA' test utilizes state-of-the-art genomic sequencing and bioinformatics technology, enabling unparalleled precision and resolution in HLA typing.

CareDx, a leading precision medicine company focused on transplant diagnostics, unveiled its latest breakthroughs and advancements across the AlloSeq Lab Products portfolio during the 36th European Immunogenetics Conference.

