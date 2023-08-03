Cologix Publishes Third Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

DENVER, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today published its third annual Cologix Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This report showcases the key steps and progress that Cologix made in 2022 toward its established ESG goals.



As a leader in the data center colocation and interconnection market, Cologix recognizes the importance of prioritizing environmental stewardship and reducing the ecological footprint of its 40+ facilities in 11 markets across North America. The progress highlighted in the Cologix ESG Report 2022 underscores the company’s commitment to carbon neutrality and contributing to a more sustainable future.

"We are helping the data center industry continue advancing toward environmental stewardship," said Cologix CEO Laura Ortman. "We recognize we cannot just build momentum for our company and our customers, but that progress must also be renewable. We must turn to sources of energy that we can draw from that are replenished continually.”

Key highlights from the Cologix ESG Report 2022 include:

Paving a Path Toward Carbon Neutrality by 2030. Cologix has begun the process for gaining Energy Star and LEED-sustainability certifications on key facilities in 2023.

Total Renewable Energy Usage. Cologix continues to publicly report its renewable energy and emissions figures as data center demand grows. Cologix facilities utilized 161,801,210 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of total renewable energy use in 2022. 50% of Cologix’s total energy consumption was renewable energy, and 65% of its total energy consumption was carbon-neutral energy across Cologix’s entire footprint.

Implementation of Green Technologies Within Facilities. As part of its commitment to reducing energy consumption and environmental impact, Cologix began implementation of sustainable technologies within its facilities including high-efficiency and free-air cooling, generator monitoring and testing, LED lighting and retrofitting technologies for improved efficiency. Cologix also deployed water and recycling programs within facilities to reduce overall generated waste.

Progress Toward Stated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Goals. In addition to establishing a process for an ESG subcommittee to oversee DEI and Cologix’s employee resource groups (ERGs), Cologix implemented quarterly DEI-related training in Q4 2022 with a 100% completion rate among employees.

Experience the full Cologix ESG Report 2022 to learn more about the company’s progress across its company-wide footprint.

