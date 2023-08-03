Intermediate Capital Group plc : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
3 August 2023
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 2 August David Bicarregui, a Director of the Company, sold 1,500 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1310 pence per share; and bought 2,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1310 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction David Bicarregui and his connected persons hold a total of 12,500 ordinary shares, being 0.004% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344