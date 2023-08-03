Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

| Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2023 was $58.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.4% and 19.2%, respectively. These compare with the 8.4% and 8.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2023, the leverage represented 14.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and up from 14.0% at July 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2023 was $36.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.3% and 12.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology22.7%
Industrials21.7%
Materials16.8%
Energy10.8%
Consumer Discretionary10.8%
Financials9.7%
Real Estate4.3%
Communication Services1.8%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7%
Health Care0.7%
   

The top ten investments which comprised 41.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation6.8%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.5.1%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.5%
TFI International Inc.4.3%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.4.1%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.0%
Apple Inc.3.9%
WSP Global Inc.3.1%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.0%
Mastercard Incorporated2.9%
   

