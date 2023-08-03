Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on August 3, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.
Votes representing 48,847,648 shares were cast, representing 68.34% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below:
|Motion
|Votes for the Motion
|Percentage of Votes in Favour
|Number of Directors
|48,842,579
|99.99%
|David Cass
|48,841,947
|99.99%
|Keith Henderson
|48,841,947
|99.99%
|Ryan King
|48,841,947
|99.99%
|Robert Kopple
|48,841,947
|99.99%
|Appointment of Auditor
|48,847,634
|100%
|Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan
|48,592,306
|99.48%
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
LATIN METALS INC.
“Keith Henderson”
President & CEO
For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
