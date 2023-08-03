TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 7th,

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on August 29th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, and

Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 6th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .