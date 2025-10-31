TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Two Awards from the Global Electronics Association at the 2025 IPC CEMAC Conference, with Team Members Receiving Asia Steering Committee Outstanding Service Awards

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), proudly announced that two of its team members received prestigious Asia Steering Committee Outstanding Service Awards from the Global Electronics Association (formerly named IPC connecting global electronics industry) at the 2025 IPC CEMAC Electronics Manufacturing Annual Conference in Shanghai.

The honorees include Meising Ho, Vice President of Commercial Technology at TTM, who received the IPC ASSC (“Asian Standards Steering Committee”) Outstanding Service Award, and Richard Xie, Vice President of Human Resources, Asia Pacific at TTM, who was awarded the IPC AESC (“Asian Education Steering Committee”) Outstanding Service Award. These distinguished awards honor significant contributions to advancing industry standards and education in the electronics manufacturing sector across Asia.

"We are incredibly proud of Meising and Richard for this well-deserved recognition," said Doug Soder, Executive Vice President and President Commercial Sector of TTM. “Their dedication and contribution exemplify TTM's commitment to leadership and excellence in the electronics industry. These honors reflect not only their individual achievements but also TTM's ongoing commitment to shaping the future of the electronics industry."

The IPC CEMAC (“China Electronics Manufacturing Annual Conference”) is an annual gathering of electronic industry professionals from around the world for knowledge-sharing, experience exchange, and discussions on industry trends.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts:

Winnie Ng

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

TTM Technologies, Inc.

+852 22722287 / +1 714 327 3000

winnie.ng@ttm.com



Dan Boehle

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

TTM Technologies, Inc.

+1 714 327 3079

investor@ttmtech.com



