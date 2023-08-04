Cosmetic Packaging Market to Touch USD 51.49 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions and Shifting Consumer Preferences

Pune, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the SNS Insider report, “The Cosmetic Packaging Market reached USD 36.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 51.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Cosmetic packaging is an integral part of the cosmetics industry, serving multiple purposes from protecting the product to showcasing brand identity and sustainability efforts. As consumer preferences evolve, cosmetic companies are constantly innovating and embracing new trends to stay ahead in the market. The future of cosmetic packaging lies in the convergence of functionality, creativity, sustainability, and technology, providing consumers with a delightful and immersive experience.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3089

Market Analysis

The cosmetic packaging market is poised for a bright and dynamic future, driven by ever-changing consumer preferences, a growing focus on sustainability, technological advancements, and the rise of the beauty and personal care industry. Brands that can adapt to these evolving trends and offer unique, attractive, and environmentally conscious packaging solutions are likely to flourish in this highly competitive landscape. As the beauty industry continues to evolve, cosmetic packaging will remain a vital element in capturing consumer attention and creating a lasting brand impression.

Cosmetic Packaging Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2023 USD 36.21 billion in 2022 Market Share by 2030 USD 51.49 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.5% From 2023-2030 Key Segments By Source (natural, synthetic), by product (Benzenoids, Terpenes, Musk Chemicals, Others)



By Application (Food & Beverages, Fine Chemicals, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soaps & Detergents, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

While recessions present significant challenges to the cosmetic packaging market, they also offer opportunities for adaptation, innovation, and transformation. As consumer priorities shift, the industry responds by embracing sustainability, innovation, and online retail channels. By understanding and catering to evolving consumer demands, cosmetic packaging companies can navigate through economic downturns successfully. Embracing eco-friendly practices, prioritizing innovation, and leveraging digital platforms will not only help them endure recessions but also foster long-term growth in an ever-changing market.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has undeniably left its mark on various industries worldwide, including the cosmetic packaging market. Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and market uncertainties have posed significant challenges for cosmetic packaging manufacturers. However, amidst adversity, the industry has responded with resilience and adaptability. The shift towards sustainable packaging, market diversification, and technological innovations showcase the industry's determination to overcome challenges and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Key Regional Development

The cosmetic packaging market is a dynamic and evolving landscape influenced by regional factors and changing consumer preferences. As sustainability, personalization, and cultural relevance become integral to packaging decisions, companies must adapt to seize opportunities in each region. By incorporating innovative materials and designs while prioritizing eco-friendliness and cultural sensitivity, cosmetic packaging manufacturers can position themselves for success and make a lasting impression on consumers worldwide.

Key Takeaway from Cosmetic Packaging Market Study

The market is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by sustainability, functionality, and personalization. The tubes segment and skin care segment are at the forefront of this revolution, each offering unique attributes that resonate with the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

As cosmetic brands continue to embrace eco-consciousness and digital innovation, these segments are poised to dominate the market, catering to the growing demand for responsible, personalized, and holistic cosmetic packaging solutions.

Recent Developments Related to Cosmetic Packaging Market

In a strategic move to expand its presence in the cosmetics packaging industry, TPG, a leading global private equity firm, has recently announced its intention to acquire Samhwa, a well-established cosmetics container company, in a deal estimated to be worth approximately $237 million.

In a dazzling display of creativity and expertise, renowned packaging giants Axilone USA and Alder Packaging have joined forces to revolutionize the cosmetics industry with their groundbreaking partnership.

Buy Complete Research Report Which Provide Detail Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine War & Ongoing Recession: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3089

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material

8.1 Plastic

8.2 Paper

8.3 Glass

8.4 Metal

8.5 Others

9. Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type

9.1 Tubes

9.2 Bottles

9.3 Jars & Containers

9.4 Tins & Cans

9.5 Blister & Strip Packs

9.6 Others

10. Cosmetic Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Skin Care

10.2 Hair Care

10.3 Nail Care

10.4 Makeup

10.5 Perfumes

10.6 Others

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Eastern Europe

11.3.2 Western Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Company profile

12.1 AREMIX Packaging

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial

12.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 The SNS View

12.2 Graham Packaging Company

12.3 Bemis Company Inc

12.4 HCP Packaging

12.5 Silgan Holdings

12.6 Albea

12.7 Libo Cosmetics

12.8 RPC Group Plc

12.9 AptarGroup Inc

12.10 DS Smith

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.