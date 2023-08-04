Virtune AB (Publ) has completed the monthly rebalancing for July 2023 of its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, the first crypto index ETP in the Nordics

Stockholm, August 4th, 2023 - Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") announced today that it has finalized the monthly rebalancing for the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm for both the SEK-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052207, ticker name VIR10SEK) and the EUR-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052215, ticker name VIR10EUR) ETP.

Allocation before rebalancing on 31st July:

Ethereum 40.27%

Bitcoin 38.41%

Polkadot 5.13%

Litecoin 4.95%

Chainlink 3.4%

Stellar 2.91%

Uniswap 2.65%

Bitcoin Cash 2.28%

Allocation after rebalancing on 31st July:



Bitcoin 40%

Ethereum 40%

Litecoin 4.53%

Polkadot 4.36%

Bitcoin Cash 3.18%

Chainlink 2.83%

Stellar 2.75%

Uniswap 2.31%

The rebalancing takes place according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Vinter Crypto Top 10 Index, and this is the third rebalancing since the product was listed on May 15th this year. The purpose of the frequent monthly rebalancing is to ensure that the ETP always reflects the current market conditions and to effectively absorb volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

The performance of Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP for July resulted in -3.95% and +8.18% since its listing on May 15.

The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, which constitute approximately 80% of the holdings in Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, showed negative performance in July. On the other hand, the three smaller holdings, Stellar, Uniswap, and Chainlink, which together make up less than 10% of the portfolio, demonstrated significant positive performance. This highlights the importance of having a diversified exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

The performance of the cryptocurrencies included in Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP in July:



Stellar +45,45%

Uniswap +22,67%

Chainlink +22,38%

Ethereum -2,71%

Bitcoin -3,47%

Polkadot -3,78%

Bitcoin Cash -14,83%

Litecoin -16,22%

Virtune's crypto index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. The ETP includes up to 10 leading cryptocurrencies that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index, based on their total market value, with a maximum weight of 40% per cryptocurrency to promote diversification. This allows investors to benefit from broad exposure to the cryptocurrency market without being heavily concentrated in any single currency.

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting Virtune to discuss the possibilities with our ETPs for your asset management/discretionary asset management offering, to learn more about Virtune and/or the company's ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs on www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to receive updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.





Press contact



Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64





Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.



With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.