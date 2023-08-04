Intraoral Scanner Market is Expected to Reach $1.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the intraoral scanner industry is poised to experience remarkable growth and advancements. With rapid developments in technology and increasing demand for efficient and patient-friendly dental procedures, intraoral scanners will emerge as an indispensable tool for dental professionals worldwide. These scanners will witness significant improvements in accuracy, speed, and ease of use, empowering dentists to capture precise digital impressions swiftly and enhancing the overall dental experience for patients. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning will enable intraoral scanners to automate diagnosis, aid in treatment planning, and optimize chairside workflows. Integration with cloud-based platforms and seamless compatibility with various dental CAD/CAM systems will facilitate streamlined collaboration and enhance communication between dental teams. As the industry continues to innovate, costs are expected to decrease, making these devices more accessible to a broader spectrum of dental practices and fueling the widespread adoption of intraoral scanners, ultimately revolutionizing modern dentistry.

Intraoral Scanner market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.6 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. With the increase in adoption of newer advanced technologies such as intraoral scanners, with the advent of intraoral scanners, images captured can be viewed on digital displays. The intraoral scanners are easy to operate and provide precise and high-quality images, thus eliminating the time spent and cost. This also helps reduce the time of diagnosis and treatment, as the images are immediately available and can be shared with a practitioner or dental laboratories through the Internet to obtain faster consultations/results.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15959266

Intraoral Scanner Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.6 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% Market Size Available for 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Intraoral Scanner - End User, Application, Modality, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Potential for growth in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in intraoral scanners

Intraoral Scanner market major players covered in the report, such as:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US)

3 Shape (US)

Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

Medit (South Korea)

Align Technology Inc. (US)

Planmeca Oy (Finland)

Guangdong Launca medical device technology Co. Ltd (China)

Densys Ltd. (India)

Alliedstar (China)

Panda Scanner (China)

Neoss AG (Switzerland)

Condor Technologies NV (Belgium)

Intelliscan 3D (US)

Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd (South Korea)

BLZ Dental (China)

imes-icore GmbH (Germany)

3M Oral Care (US)

Amann Girrbach AG (Austria)

Shining3D (China)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

Fussen Tech (China) and Jiangsu Weiyun Artificial Intelligence Co. Ltd (China)

and Among Others

Buy Intraoral Scanner Industry Report (300 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=15959266

The study categorizes the intraoral scanner market based on Modality, Application, End User, and Region.

Modality

Wired Scanner

Wireless Scanner

Applications

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Others

End User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic and research institutes

Other End Users

Region

North America US Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15959266

The key stakeholders in the Intraoral Scanner market include:

Manufacturers and distributors of medical devices

Intraoral scanner manufacturers

Contract manufacturers of intraoral scanner

Distributors of intraoral scanner

Research and consulting firms

Raw material suppliers of intraoral scanner

Dental hospitals and clinics

Dental laboratories and associations

Dental practitioners

Dental laboratory technicians

Healthcare institutions

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutions

Research institutions

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. launched a new laptop version of the prime scan intraoral scanner. It provides easy scanning of the intraoral cavity.

In September 2022, one of the market leaders, 3Shape, introduced TRIOS 5 Wireless, a completely new, state-of-the-art intraoral scanner designed to make it easier than ever for dentists to go digital with their dentistry.

In July 2021, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.(US) partnered with 3 Shape (Denmark) To provide better access for TRIOS users to SureSmile Clear aligners.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Intraoral Scanner Market:

Question 1: Which are the largest and fastest-growing segments of the intraoral scanner market by modality?

Answer: By modality, wired scanners occupy the largest share in 2022, and wireless scanners are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This faster growth of wireless scanners can be attributed to the fact that they are convenient to use and do not require wires or cords. This makes them more patient-and dentist-friendly in terms of freedom of movement. Both wired and wireless scanners show enhanced images that can be used to provide better dental treatment.

Question 2: Which country occupies the largest share of the intraoral scanner market globally?

Answer: Out of all countries included under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, the US occupied the largest share of the market in 2022. This can be chalked down to factors like the presence of major market players in the country and the uptake of the latest technologies to a high number of dental surgeries to be performed.

Question 3: What is the impact of the recession on the intraoral scanner market?

Answer: The impending recession may curb consumer spending on devices and result in a decrease in nonemergency care, like the situation in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, in dental care, elective procedures are expected to be impacted the most, whereas emergency procedures are less likely to show any impact. Since intraoral scanners have applications in both situations, the market for intraoral scanners is expected to show a moderate impact.

Question 4: Out of applications, which is the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period?

Answer: The market is segmented into Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology, and others based on application. Orthodontics has gained a lot of traction in recent years, and the demand for clear aligners has increased at a lot of pace. Owing to these factors, Orthodontics is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the intraoral scanners market from 2023 to 2028

Question 5. What are various technologies used in intraoral scanners?

Answer: The technologies used in intraoral scanner includes confocal microscopy technology, triangulation, stereophotogrammetry, three-dimensional motion video technology, and caries detection technology. Caries detection technology is one of the newer advancements in this field. The technology involves diverse ways through which various tooth structures interact with such light is the basis for caries detection utilizing near-infrared light.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=15959266

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the intraoral scanner market by modality, application, end user, and region/country

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the intraoral scanner market in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

To strategically profile key players in the intraoral scanner market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and collaborations

To analyze the impact of the recession on the intraoral scanner market

Related Reports:

Dental 3D Printing Market

3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Dental Equipment Market

Dental Consumables Market

Restorative Dentistry Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/intraoral-scanner-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/intraoral-scanner.asp