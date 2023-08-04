ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)



Issue of Equity

4 August 2023

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 4 August 2023 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 445,833 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 53.2p, based on the latest net asset value of 51.25p, being the net asset value as at 31 May 2023 of 53.0p less the 1.75p dividend paid on 4 August 2023.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 307,291,683 Ordinary Shares.

