Heilind Electronics Introduces Hirose SignalBeeTM KW30 Series 1mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is pleased to feature the Hirose KW30 Series 1mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector.

The Hirose SignalBeeTM KW30 Series 1mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector is designed to meet the evolving needs of the market. With a 1mm pitch (2pos. is 2mm pitch) and a single row configuration, this connector provides a compact and reliable solution for a wide range of applications. The center lock type and interface options of straight or right angle further enhance its versatility.

One of the key advantages of the Hirose SignalBeeTM KW30 Series is its compatibility with different wire sizes. With a range of 28-32 AWG, this connector provides design flexibility for designers and engineers. Additionally, the gold-plated contacts ensure excellent conductivity and durability, making it suitable for applications that require high reliability.

The Hirose SignalBeeTM KW30 Series has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its performance under challenging conditions. It successfully clears a 2000 Hz vibration test, making the KW30 an ideal choice for applications that require stability and reliability in high-vibration environments.

The KW30 series is designed for medical electronics, industrial and manufacturing equipment, computer/datacom/telecommunications, banking and office systems, and consumer electronics.

For more information and to view available inventory of the Hirose SignalBeeTM KW30 Series 1mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector please visit www.heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Hirose

Hirose is one of the world’s largest connector manufacturers with annual sales of just under a billion dollars. HIROSE manufactures a wide variety of high-performance connectors for applications that include computers, peripheral equipment, terminal equipment, mobile/wired/wireless communications, office automation, consumer equipment, control equipment, and automotive systems.

Attachment