Zero Trust Security Market to Surpass USD 82.97 Billion by 2030 Driven by Escalating Cyber Threat Landscape and Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Policies | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Zero Trust Security Market , which was valued at USD 24.12 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 82.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Zero Trust Security Market Overview

Zero Trust Security has emerged as a revolutionary concept, challenging the conventional "trust but verify" model that dominated the cybersecurity landscape for years. It introduces a new paradigm that assumes no entity, whether inside or outside the network perimeter, should be inherently trusted. At the core of Zero Trust Security lies the emphasis on user and device identity. Every entity seeking access to resources must be precisely identified and authenticated before being granted any privileges. This verification process often involves multi-factor authentication (MFA) and continuous monitoring of user behavior, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Market Analysis

The zero trust security market is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, driven by the escalating cyber threat landscape, increasing data breaches, cloud adoption, remote work trends, compliance requirements, BYOD policies, and advancements in AI/ML technologies. As organizations strive to safeguard their valuable assets and data, zero trust security offers a compelling solution that aligns perfectly with the demands of the modern digital ecosystem. Embracing this paradigm shift in security is not only an investment in protecting an organization's reputation and finances but also a commitment to fostering a secure and resilient digital future. The rapid shift towards cloud computing and the prevalence of remote work have blurred the traditional network perimeter, making it more challenging to enforce security policies effectively. Zero trust security aligns seamlessly with cloud environments and remote workforce scenarios, offering secure access to resources irrespective of the location or device used.

Get a Sample Report of Zero Trust Security Market (Sample Report Contains Latest Statistical Data of Regions, Contients & Countries With Graphs, Charts, Tables & Figures) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2951

Major Players Included in this Report are:

Check Point Akamai Microsoft Palo Alto Networks Illumio OKTA IBM Cyxtera Technologies ZScaler Forcepoint Google Trend Micro Cisco Broadcom Trellix RSA Centrify Sophos Cloudflare Qnext Corporation SonicWall VMware ON2IT Fortinet Varonis Pulse Secure & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Zero Trust Security Market Growth & Opportunities

The impact of a recession on the Zero Trust Security market can be both challenging and opportunistic. While budget constraints and shifting priorities may slow down adoption, the increasing cyber threats and focus on remote workforce security could present opportunities for Zero Trust Security vendors. Organizations must carefully balance their financial limitations with the need for robust cybersecurity to safeguard their assets and maintain a resilient security posture even during challenging economic times.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine War has had a profound impact on the cybersecurity landscape, with the zero trust security market experiencing significant growth and transformation. Heightened awareness of cyber risks, accelerated adoption of zero trust frameworks, increased investments, growth in solution providers, and enhanced international collaboration are some of the key outcomes of this impact. As the conflict continues to shape the global cybersecurity narrative, the market is poised for further expansion.

Zero Trust Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 24.12 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 82.97 Bn CAGR CAGR of 16.7% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Zero Trust Security Market: Key Segmentation • By Security Type (Network Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Others)

• By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise)

• By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)

• By Authentication (Single-factor authentication, Multi-factor authentication)

• By Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Get an Excel-Data Sheet of Zero Trust Security Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries and Continents Data) Get Excel-Data Sheet

Key Regional Developments

The Zero Trust Security market is experiencing significant growth worldwide, driven by region-specific factors that demand enhanced cybersecurity measures. North America leads the charge with its early adoption and regulatory requirements, while Europe emphasizes data privacy compliance. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing robust growth due to digitalization and cybersecurity investments, while Latin America and the Middle East are catching up, acknowledging the urgency of proactive cybersecurity approaches.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Zero Trust Security Market, Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2951

Key Takeaway from Zero Trust Security Market Study

The Network Security segment is an essential component of the Zero Trust Security model as it emphasizes the creation of micro-perimeters around individual applications or data resources. This approach ensures that access is strictly limited to authorized users, devices, and services, thereby mitigating the risk of lateral movement within the network.

The multi-Factor Authentication segment plays a pivotal role in bolstering the Zero Trust Security model by adding an additional layer of protection beyond traditional username and password combinations. MFA requires users to provide multiple forms of identification, such as biometrics, one-time passwords, or smart cards, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Recent Developments Related to Zero Trust Security Market

Upwork , the leading online freelance marketplace, has taken a giant stride in bolstering its security infrastructure by deploying Calico Enterprise, a cutting-edge security solution. With the increasing demand for remote work and a growing gig economy, ensuring a robust zero-trust security model has become imperative to protect the platform's users and data.

, the leading online freelance marketplace, has taken a giant stride in bolstering its security infrastructure by deploying Calico Enterprise, a cutting-edge security solution. With the increasing demand for remote work and a growing gig economy, ensuring a robust zero-trust security model has become imperative to protect the platform's users and data. In a groundbreaking move to address the evolving security challenges faced by businesses in an increasingly remote and hybrid work landscape, Versa Networks has launched its cutting-edge Zero Trust Security Solution.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation, By Security Type

9. Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

10. Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation, By Deployment

11. Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation, By Authentication

12. Zero Trust Security Market Segmentation, By Application

13.Regional Analysis

14. Company Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Zero Trust Security Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2951

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.