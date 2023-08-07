Heroes on the Water hosts 4th Annual Kayak Fishing Fundraising Tournament

Allen, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water is hosting its 4th annual kayak fishing tournament named in memory of founder, Jim Dolan. The tournament runs from Sep 16th to Oct 1st this year and is open to everyone. It is a virtual kayak fishing tournament, which means anglers can fish anywhere in the U.S.

There are seven tournaments, both saltwater and freshwater, across 4 regions. It is $50 to sign up for any tournament of your choosing. All proceeds go towards supporting veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders through Heroes on the Water programs across the country. Great prize packages can be won, provided by our generous sponsors Plano, Abu Garcia, and 13 Fishing.

In addition to the tournament, limited edition t-shirts and decals can be purchased until Aug 28th, after which the raffle opens. Check back for fun raffle prizes! Additional sponsors for the tournament include Veteran Car Donations, Sportsman’s Adventures and YakAttack.

This year’s tournament director is Captain Scott Null. Capt. Scott has been fishing the Texas coast for over fifty years and currently guides out of Port O’Connor. He specializes in sight casting to redfish from his Sabine poling skiff on the clear water grass flats and back lakes in the area. He is also co-host of the Bite Me, a popular Saltwater Fishing Podcast, and has written numerous articles for Texas Saltwater Fishing Magazine, Tide, among others.

Capt. Scott has been a supporter and volunteer for Heroes on the Water since inception. He was one of the guides to help execute the first kayak fishing trip on the Texas coast with patients from BAMC. As a retired Houston Homicide detective, he understands the need for time outdoors to reset and relax when time permits. Kayak fishing has been a part of his life since 2003.

When you support Heroes on the Water, you are supporting the mental health and well-being of U.S. military veterans, law enforcement officers, first responders and their families. This annual kayak fishing tournament is a fun way to give back to heroes who help keep our communities and country safe.

Heroes on the Water chapters across the U.S. hold monthly kayak fishing events at no cost. These events provide a safe space for veterans, law enforcement officers, and first responders to share their experiences, decompress and connect with others who share similar backgrounds.

Heroes on the Water introduces participants to the calming effects of being out on the water and provides tools that help cope with trauma, stress, and other injuries. Kayak fishing and outdoor recreational therapy is proven to alleviate stress and anxiety, improve relationships and increase confidence.

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 charity with over 50 volunteer-led chapters across the United States, and 6 therapeutic programs. To learn more about the tournament, register, buy a shirt or raffle tickets, go to: https://heroesonthewater.org/2023tournament/



Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides recreational wellness experiences to veterans, first responders and their families. Our primary modality is kayak fishing which has proven cognitive and emotional benefits. These programs incorporate structured activities in a pressure-free environment creating opportunities for community building and personal healing. Our participants receive much needed camaraderie and support.

