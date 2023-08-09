CallTower Named North American Communication as a Service Provider Leader 2023 by Frost & Sullivan

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the UCaaS Market in their 2023 Frost Radar™ report after recent analysis. This position was driven primarily by CallTower’s significant accomplishments with Microsoft Teams, Webex and Zoom solutions and key business integrations.

The report notes, in part: “CallTower adds value and differentiates through multivendor solution integration and other services (e.g., WAN acceleration via CT Cloud Boost, Enterprise Contact Center, CRM Integration, SMS/MMS Text, and UC Analytics), as well as the ability to serve as a one-stop shop to businesses for multiple communications and productivity tools, which positively affect its ability to attract and retain customers.”

CallTower’s Microsoft Teams, Webex and Zoom solutions provide the ultimate best-in-breed communications capability for organizations of any size. They also deliver seamless user and IT management experience with high-quality, scalable web and video capabilities. CallTower’s offerings are easy–to–use business communication technology tools that support mobility, messaging, conferencing and presence management. Globally, CallTower is one of few organizations certified to provide voice with Microsoft Teams for Operator Connect and Direct Routing, Webex and Zoom.

“We are thrilled to receive this distinguished recognition from Frost & Sullivan for our UCaaS offerings,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “Our solutions offer everything in UCaaS and CCaaS with the highest redundant voice quality and collaboration services – all integrated with key integrations and network support which empower our customers to have choices in how they communicate with their customers and vendors in a global business landscape.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar™ recognizes companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com