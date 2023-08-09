Inteleos Names Jasmine Rockett Director of Point of Care Ultrasound Certification Academy

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, recently appointed Jasmine Rockett as director of the organization’s Point of Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (PCA).



Rockett has served at Inteleos for 10 years supporting the PCA with product development, philanthropic initiatives, and program operations. As director, she will cultivate relationships and collaborate with stakeholders and partners across the healthcare sector to support the responsible use of POCUS. She and her team will find innovative ways to embed the process of validating the proficient use of POCUS into daily practice. Additionally, she will support medical schools, residency programs, associations and hospital systems align with global POCUS standards.

Rocket says she's looking forward to her new role, as well as advancing the council's mission to ensure quality patient care, globally, through the proficient use of POCUS.

“I am thrilled to enter this next phase of my journey with the PCA. If leveraged responsibly, I know POCUS has the power to improve health equity,” said Rockett. “I am ready to explore how the PCA and the POCUS community can collectively support clinicians by educating and validating POCUS use to ultimately impact the quality of global patient care.”

“We asked Jasmine to step into the role of director for the PCA because she understands the needs of our certificants, from community to education and resources. She has worked diligently to build education and certification products that can be scaled for global use,” said Inteleos CEO Dale Cyr. “We are thrilled to have Jasmine continue her good work.”

Rockett will report to Inteleos Chief Operating Officer Jamie Blietz. She brings 21 years of experience in the healthcare education space and holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, as well as numerous professional certifications.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 123,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.