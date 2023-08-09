Gabelli Funds to Host 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City

RYE, New York, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 7th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Featured Companies

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)

Avio S.p.A. (BIT: AVIO)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)

Crane Company (NYSE: CR)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI)



Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC)

Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN)

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A)

Mynaric AG (XE: M0Y)

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP)

The Harvard Club, New York City

Thursday, September 7, 2023 starting at 8:30 am

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

