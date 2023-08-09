Oxbridge Re Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 14, 2023

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Monday August 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter and six months ending ended June 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.



Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: August 14, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: 800 343-4136 Listen-only international number: +1 203 518-9843

Passcode (required): OXBRIDGE

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201 493-6311 or 877 804-2066

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge’s website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until August 28, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13740555

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (“Oxbridge Re”) is a Cayman Islands exempted company. Its primary subsidiaries are SurancePlus, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited & Oxbridge Re NS. SurancePlus; is a Web3-focused subsidiary that currently leverages blockchain technology to democratize access to high-return reinsurance contracts via digital securities. Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited; is a licensed reinsurance subsidiary that provides reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States; Oxbridge Re NS; a licensed reinsurance SPV/side car that provides third-party investors with access to reinsurance contracts with returns uncorrelated to the financial markets. In addition, Oxbridge Re is also the founding and lead investor of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). The company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “OXBR” and “OXBRW,” respectively.