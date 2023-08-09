Cholesterol Test Market to Surpass USD 11.58 Billion in 2030 on Account of Growing Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Rise in Government Initiatives | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report states that the Cholesterol Test Market had a valuation of USD 6.35 billion in 2022. Projections indicate it is poised to attain USD 11.58 billion by 2030, CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

A cholesterol test, also known as a lipid profile or lipid panel, is a medical examination that assesses the levels of various types of cholesterol and fats in your blood. A cholesterol test is a crucial diagnostic tool that provides valuable insights into your cardiovascular health. Monitoring and managing cholesterol levels can play a significant role in preventing heart disease and promoting overall well-being. Always consult with a healthcare professional to understand your test results and determine the best course of action for your individual health needs.

Market Analysis

In recent years, the cholesterol test market has witnessed significant growth due to various factors that are driving demand for cholesterol testing services. Technological innovations have led to the development of more accurate, convenient, and efficient cholesterol testing methods. Point-of-care testing devices and home cholesterol testing kits have become more accessible, allowing individuals to monitor their cholesterol levels conveniently. These advancements have broadened the market's reach and made testing more user-friendly. The shift from reactive to proactive healthcare approaches has led to an increased emphasis on preventive measures. Cholesterol tests play a crucial role in preventive healthcare strategies, enabling individuals to identify risk factors and adopt healthier lifestyles or medical interventions as needed.

Key Players Listed in this Report are:

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Corporation of America holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Spectra Lab Rotaries

Eurofins Scientific

Syllabi International GmbH

Other Players

Impact of Recession on Cholesterol Test Market Growth

Recessions have a notable impact on the cholesterol test market. Reduced disposable income, shifting priorities, and constrained healthcare access can lead to decreased demand for cholesterol tests. The market might experience changes in demand patterns and a slowdown in innovation. However, the growing prevalence of telehealth and home testing options could partially mitigate the negative effects of a recession on this vital component of preventive healthcare.

Cholesterol Test Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 6.35 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 11.58 Bn CAGR CAGR of 7.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Cholesterol Test Market: Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Test Kits, Test Strips, Others)

• By Test Type (Total Cholesterol test, HDL Cholesterol, LDL Cholesterol, VLDL Cholesterol Test)

• By End User (Physicians and Hospitals, Employers, Government Agencies, Patients) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Get an Excel-Data Sheet of the Cholesterol Test Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries, and Continents Data) Get Excel-Data Sheet

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

While the Russia-Ukraine war might not seem directly connected to the cholesterol test market, its far-reaching consequences have the potential to disrupt supply chains, shift healthcare priorities, and impact consumer behavior. The interconnectivity of our global economy means that unexpected events can have cascading effects on seemingly unrelated industries. As the conflict continues to unfold, monitoring its indirect influences on various markets, including the market, will be crucial for understanding and adapting to the evolving economic landscape.

Key Regional Developments

North America, comprising the United States and Canada, dominates the cholesterol test market due to the high prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. Europe holds a substantial share in the market, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France leading the way. The region's emphasis on preventive healthcare, coupled with a rapidly aging population, has led to a surge in cholesterol screenings. The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, Japan, and India, is witnessing rapid growth in the market due to changing lifestyles, urbanization, and a shift towards Western diets.

Key Takeaway from Cholesterol Test Market Study

The Test Kits Segment has emerged as a frontrunner in the market due to its convenience, accessibility, and user-friendly nature. Test kits offer individuals the ability to conduct cholesterol tests in the comfort of their homes or at point-of-care locations without the need for extensive medical supervision.

The Total Cholesterol Test Segment is set to dominate the market due to its comprehensive assessment of cholesterol levels. While subtypes of cholesterol provide valuable insights into different aspects of cardiovascular health, the total cholesterol test encompasses all these subtypes, offering a holistic view of an individual's cholesterol profile.

Recent Developments Related to Cholesterol Test Market

PocDoc , a pioneering healthcare technology company, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) mark for its innovative digital cholesterol test. By securing the UKCA mark, PocDoc ensures that its product meets the rigorous safety, performance, and quality requirements set by UK authorities.

In a groundbreaking move aimed at revolutionizing the way people manage their health, Thriva, a leading health-tech company, has announced the expansion of its blood testing services to include a cutting-edge multichannel collection option. This innovative approach marks a significant step forward in accessible and convenient health monitoring.

