Camfil Air Quality Professionals Web Resource Explains the Impact of Fireworks on Outdoor Air Quality

Riverdale, NJ, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three-quarters of annual firework-related emergency room admissions occur between mid-June and mid-July as Fourth of July celebrations take place in the United States. The health risks of fireworks do not stop once they have been set off, however; fireworks emit hazardous pollutants into the air that can have severe long- and short-term side effects for people in surrounding areas.

In a new resource, air quality professionals from global air filtration manufacturer and engineering company Camfil explain the increases in air pollution following the 4th of July firework supplies and how this pollution affects human health.

“It is important to note that the composition of particulate matter that comes from Independence Day fireworks displays differs from what is typically found in the air, containing the dangerous byproducts of setting off fireworks,” says Camfil’s Mark Davidson. “These include potassium carbonate and potassium hydroxide, which can cause severe respiratory irritation as well as tissue damage to the skin, eyes, and lungs.”

The article covers the following topics:

What are fireworks made of and how do they work?

What air pollutants come from fireworks?

What are the health effects of firework pollution?

Do 4th of July fireworks actually affect air quality in the United States?

How can Americans protect their lungs from firework pollution in 2023?

Read the full resource on firework pollution and its effects here.



