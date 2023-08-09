ARC (Association of Related Churches) Reviews Recent Serve Day

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is happy to review a very successful recent Serve Day, during which ARC churches from around the country gave back to their local communities in innovative ways.



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churches around the world recently participated in Serve Day, held on July 15. While serving the community is a year-long practice for most churches, the ARC ( Association of Related Churches ) is proud to review the ways some churches from around the world took time out of their day to give back to their local communities in innovative ways on this particular day.

Every year, many ARC churches participate in Serve Day, an opportunity for churches worldwide to practice acts of kindness in order to serve their local communities and share the love of God.

The idea behind Serve Day is to dedicate time and effort to serving the local community and show people that even simple acts of selfless love can make the biggest impact on people's lives.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is happy to review some of the projects that ARC churches participated in during this year's Serve Day.

In Coral Gables, Florida, Generation Church took on seven different projects to serve multiple groups of people in the community. This included beautification projects along a road, giving back to local first responders, and having children write cards for their school teachers.

In addition, the Generation Church Serve team -- led by pastors Rich and Tina Romero -- worked with the One More Child non-profit organization to refresh their campus.

At Union City Church in Washington, D.C., pastors Brandon and Delany Woodward led a comprehensive effort that helped to serve many members of the community.

This included completing a storage clean out at Anacostia High School , filling back-to-school backpacks for distribution through Housing UP, packing and distributing meals with Food For All as well as Project Food, cleaning up Anacostia Park, and performing upkeep and maintenance work for New Bethany Baptist Church.

As the ARC church planters posted on their Instagram page:

"We love serving our community. We believe the BEST about our city, and are committed to both its spiritual AND physical renewal!"

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, pastors Whit and Heather George helped Church on the Move complete multiple Serve Day projects. This included cleaning up a local park, packing backpacks with school supplies, doing yard work at the local youth ranch, distributing food to the needy, and organizing clothes closets at the foster care office.

In total, Church on the Move helped lead 72 projects on Serve Day, with the help of more than 2,000 volunteers.

This year's Serve Day goes to show how even the smallest acts of kindness can have an impact on the lives of people in the community, and it's why so many ARC churches were excited to participate .

Serve Day is hosted and organized once a year by Servolution, led by Dino Rizzo, as a way to give back in new and innovative ways. Churches that sign up to participate are given a wealth of resources to help brand their Serve Day projects, capture project stories and organize the projects themselves.

To learn more about Serve Day, please visit serveday.com .

To learn more about ARC (Association of Related Churches), please visit arcchurches.com .

