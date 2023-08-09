The Regent at Eastover is Over 50% Sold Out

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/n10xmpy3hhu8ef15g6bq2/h?rlkey=zx053fcgy0ui9idcpavlrg4jm&dl=0



PHOTO CREDIT: Drone Media Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regent at Eastover, a private enclave of 32 luxury residences situated in one of Charlotte’s most distinguished neighborhoods is more than 50% sold out. All penthouse units have been sold out with few residences remaining. Developed by The Lutgert Companies, the project is represented exclusively by Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – a leading luxury brokerage. Building construction is slated for fall occupancy.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Home to Charlotte, North Carolina’s most elegant residential enclave, The Regent at Eastover offers a distinct lifestyle with abundant experiences in an iconic and vibrant location. Current offerings include three- and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,600 to 4,500 square feet. Tastefully curated to epitomize fine contemporary luxuries, each pet-friendly residence lives like a single-family home with features that include private elevator lobbies, expansive terraces and gourmet kitchens.

An expansive rooftop terrace provides an elevated experience with an outdoor kitchen, lounging and dining spaces. Additional owner privileges include a state-of-the-art fitness center, club room, storage units on each level, and common areas for meetings and recreation. A large private parking level and separate on-site guest parking are also available.

The Regent at Eastover is priced from $1.753 million. The sales gallery, located at 119 Cherokee Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the sales gallery at 704.705.8181 or visit theregentateastover.com.

Quote:

“The Regent at Eastover is setting the standard for upscale southern living. There remain limited opportunities to own one of Charlotte’s best new addresses.”

– Michael Hoyt, senior vice president, The Lutgert Companies



About The Lutgert Companies

A prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, The Lutgert Companies has set the standard for creative, progressive and environmentally responsible development. The company’s projects include a portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Florida and North Carolina, each bearing the original trademark of its commitment to excellence. Holdings include Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Lutgert Construction, Lutgert Custom Homes, Premier Commercial and Lutgert Title. For more information, visit lutgert.com.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257