HF Foods Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States (“HF Foods”, “HF Group” or the “Company”), reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue decreased 2.4% to $292.3 million compared to $299.6 million in the prior year.

Gross profit decreased 3.6% to $50.7 million, or 17.3% gross profit margin compared to $52.6 million, or 17.5% gross profit margin in the prior year.

Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $1.6 million compared to net income of $4.5 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 50.1% to $6.9 million compared to $13.9 million in the prior year.

Six Months 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 1.4% to $586.2 million compared to $577.9 million in the prior year.

Gross profit decreased 2.4% to $100.8 million, or 17.2% gross profit margin compared to $103.3 million, or 17.9% gross profit margin in the prior year.

Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $7.4 million compared to net income of $7.6 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 61.7% to $12.2 million compared to $31.8 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary

“As the only scaled, nationwide operator serving the Asian Foodservice market, we believe we have a strong value proposition for independent restaurant owners. Understanding their language and cultural background is important for creating a partnership with our customers, and we are uniquely differentiated because of the personalized experience we provide and the long-term relationships we develop with our customers,” said Peter Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of HF Foods. “Our team is focusing on reducing our cost structure and transforming our operations, and we believe the sizable legal and compliance fees that we have incurred for the past two years are largely behind us. These measures will have a significant impact as we work to drive profitability and growth as we continue on our mission of helping Asian restaurant owners in the U.S. achieve their business goals by offering the varied assortment of Asian specialty ingredients that our customers need.”

Revenue by Product Category

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Seafood $ 91,382 31 % $ 93,397 32 % $ 184,272 32 % $ 168,203 29 % Asian Specialty 76,337 26 % 75,337 25 % 154,161 26 % 150,013 26 % Meat and Poultry 56,012 19 % 63,109 21 % 108,061 18 % 124,025 22 % Fresh Produce 31,636 11 % 31,076 10 % 63,847 11 % 60,955 11 % Packaging and Other 18,037 6 % 21,296 7 % 37,433 6 % 43,309 7 % Commodity 18,908 7 % 15,427 5 % 38,393 7 % 31,352 5 % Total $ 292,312 100 % $ 299,642 100 % $ 586,167 100 % $ 577,857 100 %

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net revenue was $292.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $299.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 2.4%. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $7.0 million decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue compared to the same period in 2022 driven by deflationary pricing in poultry.

Gross profit was $50.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $52.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 3.6%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue. Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 17.3% from 17.5% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the deflationary pressure in Meat and Poultry partially offset by improved Seafood margins.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $6.4 million, or 14.0%, primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in payroll and related labor costs and higher professional fees, which increased by $1.3 million to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period. In addition, the Company recognized an asset impairment of $1.2 million related to our exit of HF Foods Industrial, LLC (“HFFI”). Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 17.9% in 2023 from 15.3% in 2022 primarily due to higher professional fees and increased headcount.

Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increased distribution, selling and administrative costs and lower gross profit, as well as a $1.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $2.6 million change in the fair value of interest rate swaps.

Six Months 2023 Results

Net revenue was $586.2 million for the first half of 2023 compared to $577.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $8.3 million, or 1.4%. This increase was attributable to the additional Seafood revenue generated due to the Sealand Food, Inc. acquisition (the “Sealand Acquisition”) and product cost inflation, partially offset by a $16.0 million decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue compared to the same period in 2022 driven by deflationary pricing in poultry.

Gross profit was $100.8 million for the first half of 2023 compared to $103.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 2.4%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue, partially offset by the additional Seafood revenue generated due to the Sealand Acquisition. Gross profit margin for the first half of 2023 decreased to 17.2% from 17.9% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the shift in product mix to higher Seafood sales and the deflationary pressure in Meat and Poultry.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses for the first half of 2023 increased by $18.9 million, or 21.9%, primarily due to an increase of $4.6 million in payroll and related labor costs, inclusive of the additional costs due to the Sealand Acquisition. Professional fees increased $5.5 million to $15.2 million for the first half of 2023, from $9.7 million in the prior year period. In addition, the Company recognized asset impairment of $1.2 million related to the exit of HFFI. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 17.9% in the first half of 2023 from 14.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher professional fees and increased headcount.

Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $7.4 million for the first half of 2023 compared to net income of $7.6 million for the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increased distribution, selling and administrative costs and lower gross profit, as well as a $2.9 million increase in interest expense.

Cash Flow

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $8.7 million for the first half of 2023, compared to $13.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in cash flow from operating activities was largely driven by the net loss for the first half of 2023 and the timing of working capital outlays. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $14.9 million.

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 14,946 $ 24,289 Accounts receivable, net 46,193 44,399 Inventories 111,066 120,291 Other current assets 12,482 8,937 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 184,687 197,916 Property and equipment, net 136,724 140,330 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,336 14,164 Long-term investments 2,414 2,679 Customer relationships, net 152,465 157,748 Trademarks and other intangibles, net 33,484 36,343 Goodwill 85,118 85,118 Other long-term assets 4,860 3,231 TOTAL ASSETS $ 612,088 $ 637,529 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Checks issued not presented for payment $ 20,874 $ 21,946 Line of credit 42,173 53,056 Accounts payable 55,718 57,044 Current portion of long-term debt, net 5,936 6,266 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 1,980 2,254 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 3,538 3,676 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,763 19,648 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 149,982 163,890 Long-term debt, net of current portion 112,623 115,443 Obligations under finance leases, non-current 11,375 11,441 Obligations under operating leases, non-current 9,052 10,591 Deferred tax liabilities 33,119 34,443 Other long-term liabilities 5,337 5,472 TOTAL LIABILITIES 321,488 341,280 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock — — Common Stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 600,030 598,322 Accumulated deficit (313,297 ) (306,514 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC. 286,738 291,813 Noncontrolling interests 3,862 4,436 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 290,600 296,249 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 612,088 $ 637,529





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 292,312 $ 299,642 $ 586,167 $ 577,857 Cost of revenue 241,646 247,072 485,329 474,560 Gross profit 50,666 52,570 100,838 103,297 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 52,243 45,843 105,172 86,251 (Loss) income from operations (1,577 ) 6,727 (4,334 ) 17,046 Other (income) expenses: Interest expense 2,847 1,549 5,715 2,827 Other income (127 ) (163 ) (355 ) (939 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts (2,856 ) (208 ) (110 ) (566 ) Lease guarantee expense (90 ) (42 ) (210 ) 5,889 Total Other expenses, net (226 ) 1,136 5,040 7,211 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,351 ) 5,591 (9,374 ) 9,835 Income tax expense (benefit) 209 1,097 (2,017 ) 2,201 Net (loss) income (1,560 ) 4,494 (7,357 ) 7,634 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (710 ) (70 ) (574 ) (44 ) Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (850 ) $ 4,564 $ (6,783 ) $ 7,678 (Loss) earnings per common share - basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.14 (Loss) earnings per common share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average shares - basic 54,046,328 53,706,392 53,935,178 53,706,392 Weighted average shares - diluted 54,046,328 53,900,883 53,935,178 53,927,957





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands), (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (7,357 ) $ 7,634 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 13,129 11,859 Asset impairment charges 1,200 422 Gain from disposal of property and equipment — (1,351 ) Provision for credit losses 56 111 Deferred tax benefit (1,324 ) (2,674 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts (110 ) (565 ) Stock-based compensation 1,848 511 Non-cash lease expense 1,916 1,579 Lease guarantee expense (210 ) 5,889 Other expense (income) 389 (47 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of acquisitions): Accounts receivable (1,456 ) (6,529 ) Accounts receivable - related parties (394 ) (629 ) Inventories 9,225 (13,662 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,545 ) (4,199 ) Other long-term assets (1,519 ) (494 ) Accounts payable (667 ) 16,799 Accounts payable - related parties (659 ) 159 Operating lease liabilities (1,765 ) (1,551 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (25 ) 396 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,732 13,658 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,522 ) (4,028 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 7,667 Payment made for acquisition of Sealand — (34,849 ) Payment made for acquisition of Great Wall Group — (17,445 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,522 ) (48,655 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Checks issued not presented for payment (1,072 ) 2,348 Proceeds from line of credit 594,916 625,656 Repayment of line of credit (605,826 ) (620,783 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 45,952 Repayment of long-term debt (3,172 ) (7,882 ) Payment of debt financing costs — (579 ) Repayment of obligations under finance leases (1,399 ) (1,243 ) Repayment of promissory note payable - related party — (4,500 ) Proceeds from noncontrolling interests shareholders — 240 Cash distribution to shareholders — (186 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (16,553 ) 39,023 Net (decrease) increase in cash (9,343 ) 4,026 Cash at beginning of the period 24,289 14,792 Cash at end of the period $ 14,946 $ 18,818





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2023 2022 Amount % Net (loss) income $ (1,560 ) $ 4,494 $ (6,054 ) (134.7)% Interest expense 2,847 1,549 1,298 83.8% Income tax expense 209 1,097 (888 ) (80.9)% Depreciation and amortization 6,440 6,080 360 5.9% EBITDA 7,936 13,220 (5,284 ) (40.0)% Lease guarantee expense (90 ) (42 ) (48 ) 114.3% Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (2,856 ) (208 ) (2,648 ) NM Stock-based compensation expense 752 221 531 240.3% Acquisition and integration costs — 310 (310 ) NM Asset impairment charges 1,200 422 778 184.4% Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,942 $ 13,923 $ (6,981 ) (50.1)%





Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2023 2022 Amount % Net (loss) income $ (7,357 ) $ 7,634 $ (14,991 ) (196.4)% Interest expense 5,715 2,827 2,888 102.2% Income tax (benefit) expense (2,017 ) 2,201 (4,218 ) (191.6)% Depreciation and amortization 13,129 11,859 1,270 10.7% EBITDA 9,470 24,521 (15,051 ) (61.4)% Lease guarantee expense (210 ) 5,889 (6,099 ) (103.6)% Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (110 ) (566 ) 456 NM Stock-based compensation expense 1,848 511 1,337 261.6% Acquisition and integration costs — 1,059 (1,059 ) NM Asset impairment charges 1,200 422 778 184.4% Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,198 $ 31,836 $ (19,638 ) (61.7)%

____________

NM - Not meaningful





HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2023 2022 Amount % Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (850 ) $ 4,564 $ (5,414 ) (118.6)% Amortization of intangibles 4,071 3,959 112 2.8% Lease guarantee (income) expense (90 ) (42 ) (48 ) NM Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (2,856 ) (208 ) (2,648 ) NM Stock-based compensation expense 752 221 531 240.3% Acquisition and integration costs — 310 (310 ) NM Asset impairment charges 1,200 422 778 184.4% Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (659 ) (1,044 ) 385 (36.9)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 1,568 $ 8,182 $ (6,614 ) (80.8)%





Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2023 2022 Amount % Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ (6,783 ) $ 7,678 $ (14,461 ) (188.3)% Amortization of intangibles 8,142 7,601

541

7.1% Lease guarantee (income) expense (210 ) 5,889 (6,099 ) (103.6)% Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (110 ) (566 ) 456 NM Stock-based compensation expense 1,848 511 1,337 261.6% Acquisition and integration costs — 1,059 (1,059 ) NM Asset impairment charges 1,200 422 778 184.4% Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (2,834 ) (3,710 ) 876 (23.6)% Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc. $ 1,253 $ 18,884

$ (17,631 ) (93.4)%

____________

NM - Not meaningful