Beverage Packaging Market to Hit USD 233.7 Bn by 2030 Driven by Shifting Consumer Lifestyles and Rise of E-Commerce & Home Deliveries | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The size for Beverage Packaging Market stood at $155.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain $233.7 billion by 2030, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Report Scope

Beverage packaging serves as the outer shell that encases and protects various types of beverages, ensuring their integrity and enhancing their visual appeal on the market shelves. This critical component of the beverage industry goes beyond mere functionality; it encompasses an amalgamation of innovative designs, sustainable materials, and branding strategies that collectively contribute to the overall consumer experience. In recent years, the beverage packaging landscape has undergone a transformation driven by consumer demands for more sustainable and eco-friendly options. The industry has responded with the adoption of innovative materials.

Download Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2871

Market Analysis

Evolving consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and changing demographics have led to a surge in demand for on-the-go and convenient beverage options. Packaging formats like single-serve bottles, pouches, and cans cater to the fast-paced lives of modern consumers who seek convenience without compromising quality. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and online grocery shopping has transformed how beverages are purchased and delivered. This trend has fueled the demand for secure, lightweight, and durable packaging solutions that can withstand the rigors of transportation and ensure the products' freshness upon delivery. Rapid urbanization and the expanding middle class in emerging economies are driving the demand for beverage packaging market.

Beverage Packaging Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 155.8 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 233.7 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.2% from 2023-2030 Key Segments by Raw Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper & Paperboard)



by Product Type (Liquid Cartons, Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles, Cans, Pouches, Others)



by Application (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Impact of Recession

A recession can have multifaceted impacts on the beverage packaging market. The key lies in adaptability and innovation – companies that are agile in adjusting their packaging strategies to align with changing consumer behaviors and economic conditions are more likely to weather the storm successfully. Whether through sustainable packaging, catering to bulk purchases, or maintaining brand loyalty, the beverage packaging industry must remain attuned to the evolving needs and preferences of consumers in times of economic uncertainty.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the beverage packaging market is complex and multifaceted. From disrupted supply chains and fluctuating material costs to changes in consumer behavior and market expansion challenges, the conflict has presented both obstacles and opportunities for beverage packaging manufacturers. To thrive in this uncertain environment, companies will need to remain agile, adaptable, and forward-thinking in their strategies, embracing innovation and exploring alternative avenues to ensure the stability and growth of their business in the face of geopolitical disruptions.

Key Regional Development

In North America, the beverage packaging market is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainability and convenience. Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly packaging options, driving innovation in materials and design. The Asia-Pacific region is a dynamic landscape for beverage packaging due to its diverse markets and rapid urbanization. Convenience is paramount in this region, leading to a surge in demand for ready-to-drink and single-serve beverages.

Key Takeaway from Beverage Packaging Market Study

The Non-Alcoholic Beverages segment is a thriving powerhouse in the market, driven by an explosion of diverse and innovative products. This segment encompasses a spectrum of drinks, from refreshing fruit juices and flavored waters to health-conscious functional beverages and energizing drinks.

The Liquid Cartons segment is experiencing a revolutionary shift due to its inherent sustainability and eco-friendly attributes. As global awareness of environmental concerns rises, consumers are increasingly favoring packaging solutions that minimize their carbon footprint.

Recent Developments Related to Beverage Packaging Market

TricorBraun, a leading global packaging solutions provider, has recently completed the acquisition of CanSource, a prominent US-based supplier of innovative packaging solutions. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for TricorBraun into the beverage and specialty foods packaging sector.

Amcor, a global leader in packaging solutions, has announced a significant expansion of its innovative product line, introducing the latest addition to their AmFiber™ Performance Paper Packaging range – now tailored for the culinary and beverages industry in the USA.

Buy Complete Research Report Which Provide Detail Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine War & Ongoing Recession: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2871

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia- Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation, By Raw Material

8.1 Plastic

8.2 Metal

8.3 Glass

8.4 Paper & Paperboard

9. Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type

9.1 Liquid Cartons

9.2 Plastic Bottles

9.3 Glass Bottles

9.4 Cans

9.5 Pouches

9.6 Others

10. Beverage Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Alcoholic

10.2 Non-Alcoholic

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 The Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Company Profile

12.1 Saint-Gobain S.A

12.1.1 Market Overview

12.1.2 Financials

12.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.1.5 The SNS View

12.2 Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

12.3 Crown Holdings Inc

12.4 Ball Corporation

12.5 Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd

12.6 Berry Global Inc

12.7 Intrapac International Corporation

12.8 Amcor Limited

12.9 Owens-Illinois Inc

12.10 BA Glass Germany GmbH

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.