AppTech Executes Agreement to Expand Launch of Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System to Mexico and Brazil Enabling Cross-Border Remittance

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX), a leading specialty payments company, today announced the amendment of its Strategic Partnership Agreement with InstaCash, Inc. (“InstaCash”). The amendment will extend InstaCash’s mobile-to-mobile payment system license to Brazil and Mexico.



“The extension of our agreement with InstaCash further reinforces AppTech’s differentiated Fintech platform, as we continue to scale globally,” said Luke D’Angelo, Chief Executive Officer of AppTech.

InstaCash, Inc. is a peer-to-peer instant payment app similar to Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App but will offer cross-border remittance, lower transfer fees and more advanced security protocols. The payment system will facilitate consumer-to-consumer or person-to-person (“P2P”) transactions. Customers will be able to send instant payments by mobile phone to friends and family while traditional methods such as Western Union allow customers to pay in-store.

AppTech will develop mobile and web-based applications for the contactless payment system, which will feature digital banking services and debit card solutions. AppTech will also provide user support services and maintains an equity stake in InstaCash. Please visit instacash.cash to receive launch alerts.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

