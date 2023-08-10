Antibiotics Market to Cross USD 68.22 Bn by 2030 on Account of Rising Prevalence of Bacterial Infections and Major Advancements in Drug Development | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Antibiotics Market was valued at US$ 49.51 billion in 2022. It is projected to attain a value of US$ 68.22 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.09% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Antibiotics serve as a cornerstone of modern medicine, enabling the effective treatment of bacterial infections that were once life-threatening. Their discovery and continued development have revolutionized healthcare, saved countless lives and alleviated untold suffering. However, the ongoing challenge of antibiotic resistance underscores the importance of their responsible use, safeguarding their efficacy for generations to come. As science marches forward, the story of antibiotics remains a testament to human ingenuity and our ongoing quest for solutions to medical challenges.

Market Analysis

The global antibiotics market has experienced significant growth over the years, driven by a combination of factors that have reshaped the landscape of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Governments worldwide are recognizing the critical importance of addressing antimicrobial resistance and supporting initiatives to promote antibiotic research and development. Financial incentives, grants, and regulatory pathways for accelerated approval of new antibiotics have stimulated investment in the sector. These efforts not only encourage pharmaceutical companies to invest in antibiotic development but also facilitate collaboration between academia, industry, and regulatory bodies. Innovations in molecular biology, genomics, and microbiology have enabled scientists to gain deeper insights into the mechanisms of bacterial infections and resistance. This has led to the identification of new drug targets and the development of more precise and potent antibiotics, enhancing the market's prospects.

Impact of Recession on Antibiotics Market Growth

A recession can significantly impact the antibiotics market through reduced healthcare spending, delayed medical procedures, disruptions in the supply chain, altered R&D priorities, price pressure, changes in government healthcare budgets, a focus on generic drugs, and increased emphasis on antimicrobial stewardship. It is essential for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare institutions, and policymakers to navigate these challenges and consider strategies to ensure the continued availability and appropriate use of antibiotics, which are crucial for public health.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has introduced a range of challenges to the antibiotics market, from supply chain disruptions and trade difficulties to increased demand and public health implications. The long-term effects will depend on various factors, including the duration of the conflict, geopolitical developments, and the ability of stakeholders to adapt to the changing landscape. It is essential for governments, international organizations, and pharmaceutical companies to collaborate in addressing these challenges to ensure a stable and resilient market that can continue to meet global healthcare needs.

Antibiotics Market Report Scope:

Antibiotics Market: Key Segmentation • By Application (Skin Infections, Respiratory Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Ear Infections, Others)

• By Drug Class (Penicillin, Macrolides, Tetracycline, Others)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Parental, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others)

• By Drug Class (Penicillin, Macrolides, Tetracycline, Others)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, Parental, Others)

Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

North America, primarily the United States and Canada, has historically been a significant player in the antibiotics market. The region boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial research and development capabilities, and a strong regulatory framework. The Asia-Pacific region presents a mix of contrasts in the market. While some countries possess a significant generic antibiotics manufacturing capacity, others are emerging as hubs for innovative antibiotic research.

Key Takeaway from Antibiotics Market Study

In the dynamic landscape of healthcare, where emerging infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance pose continuous challenges, the Skin Infections and Penicillin segments have remained stalwarts within the market. Their unwavering efficacy, adaptability, and continual innovation have ensured their continued dominance.

As medical science advances and new treatment modalities emerge, these segments will likely continue to play a vital role in shaping the future of antibiotic therapy, further underscoring their significance in maintaining global health and well-being.

Recent Developments Related to Antibiotics Market

In a significant stride towards advancing medical accessibility and bolstering healthcare services, LordsMed has proudly announced its strategic collaboration with Hindustan Antibiotics Limited.

In a strategic move that has captured the attention of the pharmaceutical industry, Aurobindo Pharma has announced its decision to transfer its antibiotic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) division to Apitoria Pharma.

