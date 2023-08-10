Press release

August 10, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Erika Berg appointed as the new CEO of the subsidiary Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic") has appointed Erika Berg as the new CEO of the subsidiary Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB ("HCI") in Hudiksvall. Erika succeeds Håkan Bäckström, who has chosen to move on to new challenges outside the company.

Erika Berg has many years of experience in leading positions, including the CEO role of Pandrol AB, a subsidiary of the French Delachaux Group. Since 2021, Erika has managed most of HCI's investment projects inaugurated in Hudiksvall on June 21, 2023. Erika has a degree in civil engineering from Luleå University of Technology.

“HCI has carried out extensive work in recent years with several important investments, not least in the 20 new production lines inaugurated at the end of June. We will continue to drive product development, invest in the organization and streamline processes to ensure we benefit from these investments. Erika has good leadership skills and a drive that we are convinced will contribute to further develop HCI, the internal culture and ensure its long-term competitiveness,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

"Håkan Bäckström has been with the company for over 25 years and has been instrumental in taking HCI through several important milestones including the development of our facility and the leading products we deliver worldwide. We would like to thank Håkan for his important contribution to Hexatronic and wish him well in his future endeavors,” continues Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Erika Berg will assume her role on October 1, 2023. Håkan Bäckström will remain in the company until October 31, 2023, to enable a smooth handover. Erika Berg will report to Magnus Angermund, Head of Northern Europe, which Håkan Bäckström has also done.

"In recent years, I have had the privilege of getting to know HCI and have been impressed by the strength of the company's offering and the commitment and competence of the team. I now look forward to leading the company in capitalizing on the important investments that now have been completed,” says Erika Berg, incoming CEO of HCI.

HCI is Hexatronic's largest single production facility, with approximately 350 employees. On June 21, 2023, 20 new production lines were inaugurated to produce fiber cable and microduct used in fiber networks worldwide.

Gothenburg, August 10, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CEST on 10 August 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

