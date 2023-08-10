Applicant Tracking System Market to Cross USD 3.65 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rise in Recruitment Activities and Data-Driven Decision-Making | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the Applicant Tracking System Market was valued at US$ 2.25 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% between 2023 and 2030, ultimately achieving a market worth of US$ 3.65 billion.”

Market Overview

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a sophisticated software tool used by organizations to streamline and automate their recruitment processes. It serves as a digital hub that assists HR professionals and hiring managers in managing the entire lifecycle of the hiring process, from posting job openings to selecting suitable candidates for interviews and beyond. ATS systems are designed to efficiently manage the vast influx of job applications that companies receive for their open positions.

Market Analysis

The applicant tracking system market is experiencing significant growth due to a confluence of factors that are reshaping the recruitment landscape. The rise of remote work has enabled organizations to tap into a geographically diverse talent pool. ATS systems facilitate seamless remote recruitment by offering features like video interviews, virtual job fairs, and online assessments. These capabilities are essential in the current environment where remote and hybrid work models have become the norm. ATS systems are equipped with features to aid compliance with recruitment regulations and diversity initiatives. Ensuring fair and unbiased hiring practices is crucial for organizations to avoid legal issues and create diverse, inclusive teams. ATS platforms assist in standardizing processes and reducing the risk of bias in candidate evaluation.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

The Key players are Paycor, iCMIS, Oracle, SAP, Ultimate Software, PeopleFluent, IBM, Cornerstone, Silkroad Technology, Bullhorn, Workday, ADP, Jobvite and Other Players

Impact of Recession on Applicant Tracking System Market Growth

The applicant tracking system market is not immune to the impacts of a recession. Economic downturns can lead to reduced demand, delayed investments, and shifts in focus within the recruitment landscape. However, challenges also present opportunities for ATS providers to innovate, adapt their offerings, and align with the evolving needs of businesses in a changing economic climate. To thrive during uncertain times, ATS vendors must remain agile, empathetic to market needs, and strategic in their approach to delivering value to their customers.

Applicant Tracking System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.25 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 3.65 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.24 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Applicant Tracking System Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

• By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud)

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.25 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 3.65 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.24 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Applicant Tracking System Market: Key Segmentation • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

• By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud)

• By Vertical (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life-science, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has injected a level of uncertainty and disruption into the business landscape, affecting various aspects of the applicant tracking system market. The adaptability of ATS providers in catering to evolving recruitment needs and addressing geopolitical challenges will determine their ability to remain relevant and valuable to businesses during these times of change.

Key Regional Developments

North America has been a prominent region for ATS adoption due to its mature recruitment practices and robust job market. The United States and Canada have seen increasing demand for ATS solutions, driven by the need to manage high volumes of job applications and comply with labor regulations. The European applicant tracking system market has been experiencing steady growth, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading the adoption of these systems. As the European Union enforces stringent data protection laws (GDPR), ATS providers have had to focus on ensuring compliance and data security features within their platforms.

Key Takeaway from Applicant Tracking System Market Study

The market is on the cusp of transformation, with the Software and BFSI segments positioned to be dominant players. The fusion of technological advancement, remote work trends, and the quest for exceptional talent places ATS solutions at the forefront of efficient and strategic recruitment processes.

As organizations within these segments continue to recognize the importance of attracting and retaining top talent, the adoption of robust ATS platforms will be instrumental in shaping their success in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Recent Developments Related to Applicant Tracking System Market

In a significant stride towards revolutionizing the legal recruiting landscape, Flo Recruit has recently secured an impressive $4.2 million in funding. This infusion of capital marks a pivotal moment for the legal industry, as the company sets out to modernize and streamline the way legal professionals are connected with career opportunities.

Safaa.ai, a trailblazing leader in the realm of AI-driven solutions, has once again pushed the boundaries of innovation with the introduction of their groundbreaking Artificially Enabled Applicant Tracking System (AEATS).

