Martela’s Outlook for 2023





Due to uncertainty in the market conditions which has lead to lower demand than anticipated Martela is lowering its 2023 Revenue and EBIT targets.

New guidance for 2023:

Martela anticipates its revenue to decrease slightly compared to previous year and operating result to be negative.

Previous guidance for 2023:

Martela anticipates its revenue to be on same level compared to previous year and operating result to be positive.

