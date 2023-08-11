Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 94 561 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 3 August 2023 to 9 August 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|3 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 382
|43.14
|43.36
|42.60
|491 019
|MTF CBOE
|6 043
|43.13
|43.34
|42.88
|260 635
|MTF Turquoise
|1 298
|43.14
|43.36
|42.82
|55 996
|MTF Aquis
|1 431
|43.16
|43.36
|42.66
|61 762
|4 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 080
|43.61
|43.88
|43.12
|395 979
|MTF CBOE
|4 656
|43.67
|43.88
|43.16
|203 328
|MTF Turquoise
|1 089
|43.67
|43.84
|43.22
|47 557
|MTF Aquis
|1 188
|43.67
|43.88
|43.16
|51 880
|7 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|12 125
|43.83
|44.16
|43.50
|531 439
|MTF CBOE
|5 610
|43.85
|44.02
|43.56
|245 999
|MTF Turquoise
|1 329
|43.85
|44.16
|43.56
|58 277
|MTF Aquis
|1 448
|43.84
|43.92
|43.56
|63 480
|8 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|11 188
|43.06
|43.54
|42.70
|481 755
|MTF CBOE
|5 811
|43.09
|43.56
|42.72
|250 396
|MTF Turquoise
|1 405
|43.08
|43.58
|42.72
|60 527
|MTF Aquis
|1 521
|43.07
|43.54
|42.70
|65 509
|9 August 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|9 995
|43.55
|43.76
|43.04
|435 282
|MTF CBOE
|5 147
|43.55
|43.76
|43.04
|224 152
|MTF Turquoise
|1 280
|43.53
|43.76
|43.28
|55 718
|MTF Aquis
|1 535
|43.57
|43.70
|43.36
|66 880
|Total
|94 561
|43.44
|44.16
|42.60
|4 107 570
On 9 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 617 612 own shares, or 4.68% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
