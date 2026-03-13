Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 61 822 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
5 March 2026Euronext Brussels8 71741.6842.1041.35363 325
 MTF CBOE5 95141.6442.1041.40247 800
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
6 March 2026Euronext Brussels6 50240.5941.6040.15263 916
 MTF CBOE4 74440.5841.6040.10192 512
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
9 March 2026Euronext Brussels9 00039.2339.4538.80353 070
 MTF CBOE6 00039.2239.4538.75235 320
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
10 March 2026Euronext Brussels5 66940.5140.8040.10229 651
 MTF CBOE3 76040.4740.7540.10152 167
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
11 March 2026Euronext Brussels6 57040.5940.8040.25266 676
 MTF CBOE4 90940.6140.8040.25199 354
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 61 82240.5042.1038.752 503 791

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 546 shares during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 March 20261 44641.5941.8041.3060 139
6 March 20261 40040.6441.2040.1056 896
9 March 20262 00039.1639.3038.7078 320
10 March 202600.000.000.000
11 March 202670040.5940.6540.4528 413
Total5 546   223 768


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
5 March 202600.000.000.000
6 March 202600.000.000.000
9 March 202620039.4539.4539.457 890
10 March 20262 20140.3040.7040.0088 700
11 March 202600.000.000.000
Total2 401   96 590

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 411 shares.

On 11 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 293 255 own shares, or 4.47% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

