Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 61 822 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|5 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|8 717
|41.68
|42.10
|41.35
|363 325
|MTF CBOE
|5 951
|41.64
|42.10
|41.40
|247 800
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|6 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 502
|40.59
|41.60
|40.15
|263 916
|MTF CBOE
|4 744
|40.58
|41.60
|40.10
|192 512
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|9 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|39.23
|39.45
|38.80
|353 070
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|39.22
|39.45
|38.75
|235 320
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|10 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 669
|40.51
|40.80
|40.10
|229 651
|MTF CBOE
|3 760
|40.47
|40.75
|40.10
|152 167
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|11 March 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 570
|40.59
|40.80
|40.25
|266 676
|MTF CBOE
|4 909
|40.61
|40.80
|40.25
|199 354
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|61 822
|40.50
|42.10
|38.75
|2 503 791
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 546 shares during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|5 March 2026
|1 446
|41.59
|41.80
|41.30
|60 139
|6 March 2026
|1 400
|40.64
|41.20
|40.10
|56 896
|9 March 2026
|2 000
|39.16
|39.30
|38.70
|78 320
|10 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|11 March 2026
|700
|40.59
|40.65
|40.45
|28 413
|Total
|5 546
|223 768
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|5 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|6 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|9 March 2026
|200
|39.45
|39.45
|39.45
|7 890
|10 March 2026
|2 201
|40.30
|40.70
|40.00
|88 700
|11 March 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 401
|96 590
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 411 shares.
On 11 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 293 255 own shares, or 4.47% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
