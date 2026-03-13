Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 61 822 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 5 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 8 717 41.68 42.10 41.35 363 325 MTF CBOE 5 951 41.64 42.10 41.40 247 800 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 502 40.59 41.60 40.15 263 916 MTF CBOE 4 744 40.58 41.60 40.10 192 512 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 9 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 9 000 39.23 39.45 38.80 353 070 MTF CBOE 6 000 39.22 39.45 38.75 235 320 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 10 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 669 40.51 40.80 40.10 229 651 MTF CBOE 3 760 40.47 40.75 40.10 152 167 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 11 March 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 570 40.59 40.80 40.25 266 676 MTF CBOE 4 909 40.61 40.80 40.25 199 354 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 61 822 40.50 42.10 38.75 2 503 791

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 546 shares during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 5 March 2026 to 11 March 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 March 2026 1 446 41.59 41.80 41.30 60 139 6 March 2026 1 400 40.64 41.20 40.10 56 896 9 March 2026 2 000 39.16 39.30 38.70 78 320 10 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 March 2026 700 40.59 40.65 40.45 28 413 Total 5 546 223 768





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 5 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 March 2026 200 39.45 39.45 39.45 7 890 10 March 2026 2 201 40.30 40.70 40.00 88 700 11 March 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 401 96 590

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 411 shares.

On 11 March 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 293 255 own shares, or 4.47% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

