Terranet invites to presentation of Interim Report for Q2 on August 17, 2023

On May 17, Terranet AB (publ) will release its Interim Report for the second quarter of 2023. On the same day at 10 a.m. CET, the company’s CEO Magnus Andersson and CTO Nihat Küçük will provide an update on the operations in a webcast.



The event will be broadcasted digitally and is open to the public. The presentation will be held in English. Via the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.

Link to the webcast: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/terranet/terranet-presentation/

A recording of the presentation will be available on Terranet’s website afterward.

Magnus Andersson, CEO

E-mail: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

