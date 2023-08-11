3D Printing Construction Market to Surpass USD 5817.70 Million by 2030 to Rising Demand to Increase Speed of Construction and Remote Construction | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Based on the SNS Insider report, the 3D Printing Construction Market was assessed at USD 18.15 million in 2022. It is projected to attain 5817.70 million by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 105.7% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

3D printing construction, also known as additive construction or 3D printed architecture, is an innovative and transformative approach to building structures by layering materials in a controlled manner to create three-dimensional objects. This cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the construction industry by offering numerous advantages over traditional construction methods. One of the most significant advantages of 3D printing construction is its potential to drastically reduce construction timelines. Furthermore, 3D printing construction minimizes waste production due to its precise material application.

Market Analysis

The 3D printing construction market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, driven by a convergence of technological advancements, sustainability imperatives, cost-effectiveness, and increased adoption across diverse industries. This innovative construction method has the potential to revolutionize the way we build, offering numerous benefits that fuel its expansion. With an increasing focus on sustainable practices, 3D printing construction presents a greener alternative. The technology utilizes fewer materials and produces less waste, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint. Additionally, the ability to use recycled or locally sourced materials further enhances its environmental appeal. In the aftermath of natural disasters or conflicts, quick and durable shelter solutions are crucial. 3D printing construction can rapidly produce temporary shelters that are resilient, customizable, and adaptable to various conditions.

Major Players included in this Report are:

The major key players are Apis Cor, COBOD International A/S, CyBe Construction, D-shape, Heidelberg Cement AG (Italcementi SpA), LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, Skanska, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun), XtreeE & Other Players

Impact of Recession on 3D Printing Construction Market Growth

a recession can have a multifaceted impact on the 3D printing construction market. It can hinder investment, disrupt supply chains, delay projects, affect the labor market, create pricing pressures, and shape government initiatives. However, it's important to note that while recessions present challenges, they can also spur innovation and creativity as companies seek to adapt and find new solutions to emerging problems. The long-term viability of the market will depend on how well industry players navigate these challenges and continue to demonstrate the benefits of their technology even in uncertain economic times.

3D Printing Construction Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 18.15 Mn Market Size by 2030 US$ 5817.70 Mn CAGR CAGR of 105.7% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 3D Printing Construction Market: Key Segmentation By Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Others)

By Material Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite, Others)

By End-User (Building, Infrastructure) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has injected a degree of uncertainty and complexity into the 3D printing construction market. While it may pose short-term challenges in terms of supply chain disruptions, investment slowdowns, and market expansion difficulties, it also presents opportunities for international cooperation, accelerated innovation, and a shift toward more resilient construction methods. As the situation continues to evolve, the impact on the market will likely be shaped by the interplay of geopolitical developments, technological advancements, and collaborative efforts on a global scale.

Key Regional Developments

The 3D printing construction market is undergoing dynamic changes across different regions, driven by unique needs, challenges, and opportunities. From pioneering technological advancements in North America to addressing housing shortages in Asia-Pacific, each region is contributing to the global evolution of 3D printing construction. As the industry continues to grow, collaborations between regions could lead to even more innovative applications, shaping the future of construction worldwide.

Key Takeaway from 3D Printing Construction Market Study

Within this realm, two distinct segments, the Robotic Arm Segment and the Industrial Segment, are poised to assert dominance and reshape the market. The Robotic Arm Segment represents a revolutionary leap in construction automation. Integrating advanced robotics with 3D printing capabilities, this segment offers a seamless fusion of precision and speed.

Beyond accuracy, the Robotic Arm Segment also holds the promise of versatility. The Robotic Arm Segment's potential to minimize labor-intensive tasks and reduce human exposure to hazardous environments is a testament to its transformative power.

Recent Developments Related to 3D Printing Construction Market

Larsen & Toubro Construction, a prominent player in the construction industry, is set to revolutionize traditional building methods with its latest endeavor – the construction of a post office using cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Mighty Buildings, a pioneering company in the field of construction 3D printing, has taken a significant stride towards revolutionizing sustainable housing by inaugurating a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Mexico.

