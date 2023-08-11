Environmental Sensor Market to Cross USD 3.63 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Regulatory Imperatives and Compliance Mandates | By SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider report, “The Environmental Sensors Market reached a valuation of USD 1.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve USD 3.63 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030”.
Market Report Scope
An environmental sensor is a sophisticated device designed to detect and measure various physical parameters or conditions in the surrounding environment. These sensors play a crucial role in monitoring and assessing the quality and health of our natural surroundings. By collecting data on factors such as temperature, humidity, air quality, light intensity, sound levels, and more, environmental sensors provide valuable insights that enable informed decision-making and the implementation of effective strategies for environmental conservation and management.
Market Analysis
The global environmental sensor market is experiencing a profound growth trajectory, driven by an array of interconnected factors that are reshaping industries, policy frameworks, and individual behaviors. As societies and industries increasingly recognize the urgency of addressing environmental challenges, the demand for innovative sensing technologies has surged. The convergence of cutting-edge technologies, such as IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence), has revolutionized environmental sensing. Miniaturization of sensors, coupled with improved processing capabilities, has led to the development of highly efficient and cost-effective sensor solutions. The rapid urbanization and the development of smart cities have intensified the demand for environmental sensors.
Market Overview & Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 1.62 billion
|Market Size by 2030
|USD 3.63 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 10.6% from 2023-2030
|Key Segments
|By Location (Outdoor, Indoor, and Portable)
By Type (Temperature, Chemicals, Humidity, Water Quality, Air Quality, Integrated, Ultraviolet (UV), Soil Moisture, Gas, and Smoke)
By Vertical (Government, Industrial, Healthcare, Residential, Commercial, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise)
By Application (Smart City, Smart Home Automation, Smart Office Automation, and Others)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
|20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours)
|If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization.
|Pricing & Purchase Options
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.
Impact of Recession
The impact of a recession on the environmental sensor market is multifaceted. While there are challenges such as reduced demand, delayed projects, and budget constraints, there are also opportunities arising from heightened health and safety awareness, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements. The extent of these impacts will depend on the severity and duration of the recession, as well as the overall resilience and adaptability of the sensor market and the industries it serves.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has triggered a complex interplay of challenges and opportunities for the environmental sensor market. While the conflict has driven demand for advanced sensing technologies to assess and address environmental damage, disruptions in supply chains, research collaboration, and funding priorities have posed significant obstacles. As nations strive to rebuild and develop resilient strategies, the market could play a pivotal role in ensuring a sustainable and secure future.
Key Regional Development
North America, comprising the United States and Canada, is a prominent player in the environmental sensor market. Government initiatives, stringent emission standards, and growing investments in smart cities contribute to the market's expansion. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid urbanization, industrialization, and a rising middle class, leading to increased environmental challenges. Countries such as China and India face significant pollution issues, necessitating the deployment of advanced sensor technologies.
Key Takeaway from Environmental Sensor Market Study
- In the rapidly evolving landscape of environmental technology, two segments have emerged as frontrunners in shaping the future of sustainable urban development: Temperature Sensing and Smart City Integration. These pivotal segments are poised to dominate the market, heralding a new era of data-driven decision-making and resource optimization.
- Temperature sensing and smart city integration not only provide insights into current environmental conditions but also empower stakeholders to enact proactive measures for a greener future. As technology continues to evolve, it is imperative that innovation and collaboration drive the development of these segments, steering the market towards a more sustainable and resilient tomorrow.
Recent Developments Related to Environmental Sensor Market
- Maxar Technologies, a global leader in Earth intelligence and space technology, has been selected to play a pivotal role in the government of Guyana's efforts to enhance environmental monitoring and sustainable development within its borders.
- In a remarkable leap forward for enhancing the integrity and efficiency of pharmaceutical supply chains, Zebra Corporation has unveiled its latest innovation: a series of cutting-edge environmental sensors tailored specifically for the pharmaceutical industry.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia- Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Location
8.1 Outdoor
8.2 Indoor
8.3 Portable
9. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Type
9.1 Temperature
9.2 Chemicals
9.3 Humidity
9.4 Water Quality
9.5 Air Quality
9.6 Integrated
9.7 Ultraviolet (UV)
9.8 Soil Moisture
9.9 Gas
9.10 Smoke
10. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Vertical
10.1 Government
10.2 Industrial
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Residential
10.5 Commercial
10.6 Consumer Electronics
10.7 Enterprise
11. Environmental Sensor Market Segmentation, By Application
11.1 Smart City
11.2 Smart Home Automation
11.3 Smart Office Automation
11.4 Others
12. Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East & Africa
12.6. Latin America
13 Company Profile
13.1 OMRON Corporation
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financials
13.1.3 Product/ Services Offered
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.1.5 The SNS View
13.2 Sensirion AG
13.3 Bosch Sensortec GmbH.
13.4 Ams AG
13.5 Raritan Inc.
13.6 Texas Instruments Incorporated
13.7 STMicroelectronics
13.8 Amphenol
13.9 TE Connectivity
13.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation
13.11 Apogee Instruments, Inc.
13.12 Analog Devices, Inc.
13.13 Siemens
13.14 Schneider Electric
13.15 NuWave Sensor Technology Limited
13.16 eLichens
13.17 AVTECH Software, Inc.
13.18 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
13.19 Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
13.20 Ecotech
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Benchmarking
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Recent Developments
14.3.1 Industry News
14.3.2 Company News
14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
15. USE Cases and Best Practices
16. Conclusion
