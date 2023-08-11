Reigncane Vodka Pledges Support to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Reigncane Vodka has pledged to make a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for every bottle sold both in stores and online. Launched in 2019, and uniquely distilled from organic sugar cane using a water source on an island in Alaska’s Alexander Archipelago, Reigncane Vodka has committed to donate $5.00 for each bottle sold online when shoppers use the promotional code T2T or shop here . Additionally, Reigncane Vodka will donate $9 per case sold at liquor stores around the country.



Co-founders of Reigncane Vodka, Michael and Brian Eckert, are committed to giving back to the brave first responders and servicemembers who make our country great.



"When the opportunity for us to get connected with Tunnel to Towers came up, it really was not a question of if we should, but rather, how quickly can we make it happen. My brother is a police officer in Sacramento, California and different members of our Reigncane team are either retired police officers or have a connection to the Twin Towers. It's overwhelming that Reigncane Vodka has turned into something greater than just a fantastic vodka. It's bigger than me and my dreams now...we get to make a real impact in other people's lives," said Brian Eckert co-founder of Reigncane Vodka. For Tunnel to Towers, this is an excellent opportunity for Americans to support our men and women in uniform.

“There are so many options when you go shopping for spirits. This commitment from Brian and Michael will give shoppers an opportunity to show their appreciation and support for America’s Heroes,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



Reigncane set a goal to pay for all costs associated with building a home through Tunnel to Towers’ Smart Home Program. The program builds a mortgage-free smart home suitable to the needs of a catastrophically injured veteran or first responder to give them back some of their day-to-day independence.



Reigncane Vodka is distilled from organic sugar cane for a hint of sweetness, filtered through organic coconut husk charcoal for a smooth finish, and proofed with naturally pure Alaskan water.



To learn more about Reigncane Vodka and to purchase bottles go to Reigncane Vodka and use code T2T at checkout to help support America’s heroes.



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivers smart homes to our nation’s most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. It provides mortgage-free homes to fallen service members and first responders to support the families they leave behind. The Foundation is also working to eradicate veteran homelessness and ensure America Never Forgets 9/11. Join Tunnel to Towers' mission to provide mortgage-free homes to Fallen First Responder Families by donating $11 per month at T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .



About Reigncane Vodka

Reigncane Vodka is a family business built on ambition, passion, and sharing. It is distilled from organic sugar cane for a hint of sweetness, filtered through organic coconut husk charcoal for a smooth finish, and proofed with naturally pure Alaskan water. To learn more about Reigncane Vodka and to purchase bottles go to Reigncane Vodka.

