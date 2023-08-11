Featured at Heilind Electronics: Amphenol RF Robotic Solutions

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, features Amphenol RF’s catalog of RF connectivity solutions for autonomous warehouse operations.

In an era where RF and video signal chains are empowering industrial robots to be more effective than ever, it is critical that reliable components keep operations running smoothly. Amphenol RF product series including the AUTOMATE® Mini-FAKRA, FAKRA, BNC, TNC, HD-BNC, MCX, SMA and SMB.

These products enable modern warehouse operations and industry 4.0 logistics supply chains, including last-mile delivery by supporting autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). These applications rely on high-reliability RF interconnects for their sensor suites, location tracking, and vision systems.

Improve warehouse automation and logistics with the help of proven Amphenol RF solutions by visiting Heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management, and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is the world’s largest manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. The company’s RF and microwave solutions are used in many industries, including automotive, broadband, broadcast, industrial, instrumentation, medical, military, and wireless.

