Hydreight to Host Company Overview and Corporate Update Webinar on August 17, 2023 at 11 AM PT / 2PM ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing telehealth platform enabling flexible home healthcare, today announces that it will host a Company Overview and Corporate Update on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.



Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dlNsheZbTVOl6YC953oHAQ#/registration

The webinar will cover the second quarter results and provide a general corporate update regarding our company overview, market positioning and strategic overview.

Hydreight invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the 45 minute webinar followed by a Q&A session. This webinar will be the first of a webinar series entitled the Hydreight Huddle, where we aim to engage our investors with regular company updates.

irlabs Investor Roadshow

The Company would also like to announce that it will be participating in the irlabs Investor Roadshow, starting with a virtual presentation on September 13, 2023, followed by a four city in-person roadshow spanning Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. Click here to register.

Key Financial Highlights:

Hydreight Achieves Record Top Line Adjusted Revenue: YE 2022 Adjusted Revenue (see use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of $8,425,719 and audited GAAP Revenue of $4,268,431. Q1 2023 Adjusted Revenue of $4,167,670 and GAAP Revenue of $2,631,817 (unaudited), representing an increase of 211% over Q1 2022, paving the way for continued growth in 2023.

Added 389 New Business Partners in the first half of 2023: The platform attracted 389 new Business Partner account sign-ups in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of over 61% compared to the same period last year.





About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. ( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ) is a home healthcare and wellness platform that bridges the gap between providers and patients and empowers nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals to deliver services on a flexible schedule or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight facilitates medical director oversight, liability insurance, competitively priced prescriptions via a 503B licensed pharmacy, and more. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, managing patient data, and more, making it possible to deliver mobile medicine across 50 states. Learn more at Hydreight.com.

You can download the Hydreight Wellness App from the Apple App store or Google Play Store , and prospective service providers can sign up at: Hydreight.com/start-a-business/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

www.hydreight.com

Telephone: (480) 790 6886

For further information about Hydreight, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Alyssa Barry

Email: ir@hydreight.com

Telephone: (604) 997 0965

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “approximately” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company’s growth in 2023.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or predictions concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.



