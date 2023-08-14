TierPoint Adds Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation and Specialization

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power digital transformation initiatives, announced it has added a Microsoft Solutions partner designation for Security and a specialization for Networking Services on Microsoft Azure.



To date, TierPoint has earned three Microsoft Solutions partner designations:

Security, demonstrating the company’s capabilities in helping customers safeguard their entire organization with integrated security, identity and access management, threat protection and information governance solutions in Azure and Microsoft 365;

, demonstrating the ability to help customers accelerate the migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure and optimize cloud operations; Modern Work, demonstrating the ability to help customers boost productivity and make the shift to hybrid work using Microsoft 365.



The specialization for Networking Services in Azure validates the TierPoint team’s demonstrated knowledge, experience, and success in designing, implementing, operating, and optimizing a customer's network architecture, cost, and security on Microsoft Azure.

“We are extremely proud of the collective effort our team has put into the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development. “We will continue to invest in this program for the benefit of our growing roster of Azure and Microsoft 365 clients.”

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients, from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. Taking an agnostic approach to helping clients achieve their most pressing business objectives, TierPoint is a champion for untangling the complexity of hybrid, multi-platform approaches to IT infrastructure, drawing on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to multitenant and private cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, with dozens of world-class, cloud-ready data centers in 20 markets, connected by a coast-to-coast network.