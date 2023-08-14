Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report

Chicago, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Waterjet (Abrasive, Non-Abrasive), Product Type (Micro,3D, Robotic), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Food) and Region 2026", Moreover, growing inclination of SMEs towards industrial automation and increasing demand for waterjet cutting machine from industries in APAC are expected to to create high growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of ownership and development of cost-effective technologies could affect the market growth.

The key factors fueling the growth of the market include high operational excellence, rise in adoption of waterjet cutting machine across industries, and growth of the automotive industry. Additionally, an increase in demand for waterjet cutting machines from industries in APAC is expected to create an opportunity for the waterjet cutting machine market.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Estimated Market Size USD 1.1 Billion Projected Market Size USD 1.5 Billion Growth Rate 6.2% Base Year Considered 2020 Historical Data Available for Years 2017–2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026

Key Market Players in Waterjet Cutting Machine Market

Omax (US),

Flow (US),

Koike Aronson (US),

Wardjet (US),

Dardi (China),

Lincoln Electric (US),

Techni Waterjet (Australia),

KMT (US),

Colfax (US),

Waterjet Sweden (Sweden),

Market Dynamics

How does waterjet cutting machines’ high operational excellence drive its market growth?

The waterjet cutting machine has a range of applications across industries. The waterjet cutting machine is flexible i.e. capable of cutting irregular shapes from any material with exceptional precision and edge quality. The waterjet cutting machine mixed with abrasive can cut almost any shape and thickness which includes bonded laminated materials such as aluminum composite panel and rubber-lined wear plates. Additionally, waterjet is a cold cutting process that eliminates problems caused by heat distortion and hardened edge, which offers an advantage for intricate metal fabrication and products which require additional machining after cutting. Furthermore, the waterjet cutting machine offers immediate high cutting quality ensures a precise result, avoiding an additional finishing process. This significantly accelerates the cutting process and saves time, increasing the overall efficiency.

What is the impact of high cost of ownership of waterjet cutting machine on market?

Waterjet cutting machines industry are capable of cutting materials such as rubber, gaskets, foam, metal, plastics, and composites. However, high energy consumption, sensitivity to environmental conditions, probability of improper selection, poor maintenance, high cost of ownership, and difficulties faced during fabrication are some of the major problems faced during the handling of any equipment. The energy consumed by waterjet cutting machines directly contributes to the operating cost of any company, which makes it a serious issue for the company. Additionally, there are several factors such as water, abrasive, labor, power, parts, and miscellaneous that can affect the hourly running cost of a waterjet cutting machine. Additionally, the advanced control software for waterjet cutting machine adds an extra cost for any company operating a waterjet cutting machine

Which industries and region is expected to create growth opportunities for the market?

Industries such as automotive, food, electronics, and aerospace in emerging markets are registering a high growth rate, which is projected to drive the market for waterjet cutting machines. Automation is considered the largest and fastest-growing segment in the cutting industry as it considerably increases productivity and safety and reduces time, which fuels the demand for waterjet cutting machines. Additionally, the increased population in APAC produces an increased demand for effective mobility.

Automotive industry to create highest growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period

The automotive industry is a key consumer of waterjet cutting machines. Waterjet cutting machines in automotive are used for cutting interior and exterior parts of the vehicles such as carpets, door panels, glass, rubbers, and dashboards. The use of waterjet cutting machines improves the flexibility of cutting equipment and enables ease with automation for the automotive industry, which drives the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market for this industry.

