Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2024

| Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

Silkeborg, DENMARK

Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2024:

Announcement of the 2023 results27 February
Annual report 202327 February
Risk management report 202327 February
Interim report for the first quarter of 20247 May
Interim report for the first half of 202420 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 2024 29 October

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2024. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 7 February 2024.

