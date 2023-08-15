Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Launches Newest Location in Grand Rapids, Michigan With Year-Round Swim Lessons for Children

Grand Rapids, Mich., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce the opening of its 141st worldwide location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located at 2458 28th Street SE, just one mile west of Woodland Mall, Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids opened its doors on August 14, 2023, making a splash in the local community.

Drowning is the #1 cause of death in children ages one to four years old, according to the CDC, driving Aqua-Tots' mission to save lives. The National Institutes of Health reports that participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% in children under the age of four. Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids stands as a bastion of water safety education, empowering children with life-saving skills while fostering a love for swimming.

Boasting an expansive 8,500 square feet, Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids offers a cutting-edge facility dedicated to creating safe and confident swimmers. The indoor, 90° pool guarantees a comfortable experience year-round for swimmers of all ages. With 20 thoughtfully designed changing rooms and a spacious viewing area, parents can watch their little ones learn and grow with ease.

Sibling entrepreneurs Annette, Brian, Faraj, and Patrick Tomina, who also own Aqua-Tots locations in California and Florida, spearhead Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids. Collaborating with Grand Rapids resident and Aqua-Tots Portage franchisee, Rob Johnson, ensures that this swim school embodies a true community spirit.

"Grand Rapids is an ideal fit for Aqua-Tots," stated Johnson. "We recognize the vitality of this flourishing community and its dedication to family well-being. Learning to swim is an essential life skill, particularly in an area so close to water sources. We are excited to bring Aqua-Tots’ world-renowned program to Grand Rapids and contribute to the safety and confidence of children around water."

Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids offers a variety of programs tailored to various ages and stages of development. These encompass small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio), and private (1:1 ratio) lessons, along with specialized offerings like the Special Needs Aquatic Program, Fast Track, Swim Club, Swim Team, and adult lessons.

Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids is also actively seeking passionate swim instructors and guest service associates to join their dynamic team. Interested individuals can apply online at aqua-tots.com/grand-rapids/employment.

To learn more about Aqua-Tots Grand Rapids or to pre-enroll in lessons, visit aqua-tots.com/grand-rapids or call 616-213-0040.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

