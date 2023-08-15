RTI Awarded $1.25M Defense Research Contract to Develop Data-Centric Threat Detection Capabilities for Real-Time Networks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced that it has been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25M focused on enhancing RTI Connext ® to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). RTI will focus on exploring semantic level information, uniquely accessible within the OMG Data Distribution Service (DDS™) communications protocol, to construct an accurate understanding of data movement and activities within a running network. This will provide a faster and more accurate threat and anomaly detection capability, enabling more effective and targeted responses to cyber-attacks, equipment failures, and human error.

“With the ever-increasing cyber threats to defense and industrial networks, RTI believes that this research is vital to leveraging the power of data-centric networking to build more secure systems,” said Dr. Paul Pazandak, Director of Research at RTI. “This additional funding will allow us to explore advanced concepts in three-dimensional visualization of distributed systems, and semantic level threat analysis and response frameworks. We are building upon our existing research activities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber model-based systems engineering and data-centric security. This work will benefit both commercial and defense market sectors, and we look forward to working with the government on this effort.”

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small businesses and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and from here on out, RTI will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

To learn more about RTI's advanced research activities, please visit the RTI website .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 2,000 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within AFRL. Brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”

Media Contacts:

Madeline Kalicka

Karbo Communications for RTI

240-427-8961

RTI@karbocom.com